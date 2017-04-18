Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Reveal: First TM Montante Building at Lancaster Square at Gates Circle

Development partners TM Montante Development and Morgan Communities have unveiled the next building at Lancaster Square at Gates Circle. The development team is transforming the former Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital site into a vibrant, urban place with new residential units, office space, and neighborhood retail.

The six-story mixed-use building at the northeast corner of Delaware Avenue and Lancaster Avenue that will include retail on the ground floor and approximately 60 residential units on the upper floors. It comes after an extensive community outreach effort that included meetings with the Gates Circle Community Advisory Committee (CAC), area block clubs, and other local community groups and organizations.

“Ever since we started the redevelopment of the former Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital site, we have been very mindful of the importance of a thoughtful development process that integrates the values of the community,” said Christian Campos, President of TM Montante Development. “The design of this building is anchored in those community values.”

Beginning in the summer of 2016, the development team worked with the CAC as well as Robert Shibley and Bradshaw Hovey of the University at Buffalo’s Regional Institute to create a design review process for the building. This included both a competitive RFP for architecture teams as well as the input of a professional Design Review Committee.

Importantly, the RFP also included a “Design Values Statement” that was developed collaboratively with the CAC and highlighted specific design considerations that respondents were required to address in their proposals. In December 2016 the development team selected BLTa, a Philadelphia based firm that has successfully designed mixed-use projects throughout the eastern United States, as architect.

According to Campos, BLTa understood and addressed the design values included in the RFP in their building proposal. “We are working with a firm that recognizes the importance of Buffalo’s architectural heritage. Their approach has been respectful of that history, and will also build upon it by designing a building that is an expression of this time and this place.”

After the selection of BLTa, the development team re-engaged the community to elicit feedback on the new project. “The response from the community has been very positive. We’re hopeful that the Planning Board will determine that our site plan application reflects the significant amount of community collaboration and support,” said Campos.

Kevin Morgan, Vice President of Morgan Communities, stated that the involvement of the community has been essential to the project’s development. “In the brief time we’ve been in Buffalo meeting with members of the community, we have been extremely impressed with the passion and affection they have for the Gates Circle site. We are very excited to be partners with TM Montante Development as we take the next significant step in this transformational project for the City of Buffalo.”

  • Mr. B

    “Looks too suburban/too tall for the Green Code/has too much parking/those materials are terrible/why is the color so dark/when is Buffalo gonna hire some real design experts . . .”

    Did I miss anything?

    .

    • Flyguy2pt0

      Too tall says nearby Elmwood Avenue

  • Jordan Then

    Looks great.

  • Josh Robinson

    I think this looks better than the Canterbury Woods building itself – a nice, consistent facade that addresses the corner nicely with a rounded shape. It’s a somewhat awkward parcel shape, but I think they did a nice job of making it work.

    The concerns of retail on this corner somehow cannibalizing Elmwood seem totally overblown, as this will mostly service the residents and renters living in Lancaster Square.

  • 300miles

    Nice!

    Any timeframe mentioned for construction?

  • Flyguy2pt0

    Would never fly on Elmwood

    • eagercolin

      And that’s a good thing, since the EV is a special place full of inherently artsy and diverse-yet-all-white people who singlehandedly transformed Elmwood from some sort of ghetto hellscape into THE BEST NEIGHBORHOOD IN AMERICA through nothing more than their own funky greatness!

  • Let Buffalo Rise

    This is a nice modern building that will help this city break the mold of making everything look like it was here in 1901. We need more of this.

    Well done.

  • Fly Street

    Way to totally ignore your neighbor (Cantebury Woods).

  • rustbeltbrett

    Nice how those $$$ units in Canterbury woods get a view of a wall 10 feet away. They shouldn’t even build that. Hope the tenants lined up for occupancy didn’t see this!

    • Johnny Pizza

      Oh my god!! People having very close neighbors IN A CITY!! Absolutely preposterous.

      • rustbeltbrett

        The sell was the views of downtown. I’d be a little POed if I bought that and ended up with this a year later