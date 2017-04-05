Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Reveal: Ciminelli’s First Housing at Highland Park

6 Comments

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is taking the lead on implementing the Highland Park project on the site of the former Central Park Plaza. Fifty-two apartments are planned in four buildings and 32 single-family homes as part of the first phase. They will be built on the north and south sides of newly-extended Chalmers Avenue east of Holden Avenue. HHL Architects designed the units.

From the Project Application:

Phase lA of the Project consists of 3.91+/- acres and will incorporate four multi-family residential buildings that have thirteen units each. Each building will house four one bedroom and one two bedroom ADA accessible units at ground floor and eight two-story units above. Fifty-six off-street parking spaces will be available to the multi-family buildings.  In addition, Phase IA will include thirty-two single family attached homes, each with garage parking.

Public park space has strategically been designed into the master plan, totaling over 25 ,000 square feet of public park space has been designed in Phase IA. Phase lA is consistent with the overall development plan.

Designs for the single-family townhomes were not released but according to Business First, they are expected to be between 1,200 and 1,500 sq.ft. and priced around $200,000 (yellow below).  The Planning Board will review the project at its Monday meeting, City Hall Room 901, 4 PM.

Phase IA

The Highland Park development includes a mix of residential unit types, including apartments, walk-up flats and townhouses, and a small amount of supporting commercial development, primarily for the convenience of residents of the area. Up to 717 residential units is expected in a number of phases.

Ciminelli’s first units will be south of 30 townhouses that Elim Christian Fellowship Church has proposed south of Bennett Village Terrace along Rockwood Street.

Get Connected: Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., 716.631.8000

  • Giovanni Centurione

    WOW! Very impressive!

  • JayDBuffalo

    100 times yes. Beautiful

  • Bringing back Buffalo

    I have serious doubt the ability of this project to succeed. I just don’t think the market is there.

    • Johnny Pizza

      “between 1,200 and 1,500 sq.ft. and priced around $200,000”

      The market in good neighborhoods right now is somewhere near $100 a foot. This will be, depending on the size, 30 – 60% more than that but in a less desirable neighborhood so I have to agree with you.

      • BuffaloFenian

        I’m leaning that way, as well. I’m a fan of that master plan, but I just can’t believe that this project will be successful….those prices, that neighborhood and the overall scale seem daunting at best.

        • Chris Schmidt

          Few want to be pioneers in a marginal or unproven area, particularly if you are buying and not renting. Thus, Ciminelli is smart by proposing a neighborhood of all new residences (with what appears to be top-notch common areas and streetscape) and not just a cluster of a few homes. This site is also midway between downtown and UB and a block from light rail (and bus service to be rerouted into the project). I’m predicting success.