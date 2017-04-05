Ballroom Sale to raise funds for new roof at Troop I (Hamlin House Restaurant)

If you looked at the Troop I (Hamlin House Restaurant) on Franklin Street recently, chances are that you did not notice that the building is in need of a new roof. But according to Beth Miller, historian gardener, and member of the board, “We need a new roof desperately. At this point, we have one finger in the dike, and we’re in need of help.”

In order to remedy the situation, supporters of The Hamlin House (building circa 1865) are rallying behind their favorite restaurant and watering hole. Starting this Friday, they will be hosting a Ballroom Sale in the building’s back ballroom (of course). Flea tables have been set up for sellers who will be donating half of their proceeds back to Troop I. Those funds will be earmarked for the new roof. According to Miller, the sale will be very eclectic, featuring vintage wedding dresses, furniture, lights, stereo systems, vinyl, hats, clothing… anything that you can think of.”

Our beautiful post is the only one left in the inner city of Buffalo and is a true asset to our veterans and the community at large.

Seeing that Miller is also historian of the Troop I, she couldn’t help but fill me in on the history of the building. “Did you know that this particular post was named after the Troop I cavalry unit that was headed up by William “Wild Bill” Donovan? she asked. “90 percent of the charter members were from that same troop. The rest were from infantries from the local armories – they were all Buffalo boys. We have a good display here that is a synopsis of the history of troop events and people.”

Incredibly, Troop I has been around since 1919, which means that we will be celebrating its 100 year anniversary in a couple of years. In the meantime, we need to start thinking about the roof. Aside from the estate sale (sellers pay $20 for a table – half goes to the roof), there needs to be more help on the way. That’s why anyone who stops by over the course of the two-day event is encouraged to donate a couple of bucks to the cause. Miller says that she hopes to make this an annual event, but in the meantime, funds needs to be raised this Friday and Saturday.

The Ballroom Sale runs Friday, April 7 from 10am to 8pm (stay for the incredible fish fry!), and Saturday, April 8 from 10am to 4pm (bar and restaurant will be open during that time frame).

If you have never eaten at The Hamlin House, it is one of the best kept secrets in all of Buffalo… maybe even too much of a secret! Every time you support this place by eating or drinking, or attending an event, you’re supporting this city’s incredible history.

Hamlin House Restaurant | Troop I Post (501C3) | 432 Franklin Street | Buffalo NY 14202 | (716) 885-8084 | Facebook