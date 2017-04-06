Babcia’s Pierogi Gears Up for Easter Holiday

Just in time for Easter, a new pierogi outfit has made a significant operating investment in The Broadway Market. Babcia’s Pierogi has moved its manufacturing facility into the market, to join its relatively new retail location. Babcia’s Pierogi is already well-known in the neighborhood because the wife and husband team of Linda and George Lund are practiced hands at the art of pierogi making. Pierogi making is the focal point of their business, creating gourmet varieties that include farmer’s cheese, sweet cheese, kraut, Buffalo wing, beef on weck, stuffed banana pepper, taco bacon cheeseburger, potato jalapeño, breakfast scramble, apple, spinach & asiago, and taco.

“Because of that bond [with the neighborhood] we want to make sure that all of our neighbors enjoy the traditional taste of a Polish Easter this year,” said Linda. “Even if they are not of Polish heritage. Growing up, my grandmother always made sure we had plenty of pierogi for the holidays. To our family the smell of the tender dough pockets, sizzling in butter is the smell of love. Which is why we named the company after ‘Babcia’, which is the Polish word for grandmother.”

In order to give back to the community this Easter season, Linda and George are dedicating an entire day to making pierogi for the Food bank of WNY, and area food pantries including Response to Love Center, St.Patricks, Polonia Hall, Matt Urban Center and the City Mission. Altogether, they will crank out around 5000 of the lovingly filled dough pockets.

Linda says the manufacturing process is a “…sight to behold. Although my Babcia could crank out a lot of pierogi back in the day, she could never keep up with our ‘Willy Wonka’ style pierogi machine which makes thousands of pierogi per hour.”

If you’re looking for Babcia’s Pierogi, you don’t have to look far. The operation is located just inside the front doors of the Broadway Market. The market stall features curved glass windows, which are perfect for viewing the pierogi making process.

When asked what her pierogi of choice was, Linda answered, potato cheddar. “It’s a natural flavor that everyone seems to like… besides it’s Georges favorite.”

Babcia’s Pierogi are also sold at markets throughout WNY. They also operate a concession stand which pops up at events and festivals around the area.

Babcia’s Pierogi | The Broadway Market | 999 Broadway | Buffalo, NY 14212 | (716) 436-3894

Images: Babcia’s Pierogi Facebook