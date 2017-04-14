Apartments Planned for 82 Pearl Street

The Buffalo Preservation Board will be reviewing plans for the adaptive reuse of 82 Pearl Street in the Joseph Ellicott Historic Preservation District. Owner Cherokee Associates is planning 12 apartments in the four-story, 19,552 sq.ft. building located adjacent to Pearl Street Grill and Brewery. The $2.7 million project is being designed by architect Elizabeth Buscaglia.
The work includes cleaning, repairing and repointing of the brick facades, repairing the original storefronts, and adding windows to the building’s north façade. A roof terrace is also proposed.
The Preservation Board meets next Thursday, April 20 at 3 PM, City Hall Room 901.