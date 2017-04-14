Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Apartments Planned for 82 Pearl Street

1 Comment

The Buffalo Preservation Board will be reviewing plans for the adaptive reuse of 82 Pearl Street in the Joseph Ellicott Historic Preservation District. Owner Cherokee Associates is planning 12 apartments in the four-story, 19,552 sq.ft. building located adjacent to Pearl Street Grill and Brewery. The $2.7 million project is being designed by architect Elizabeth Buscaglia.

The work includes cleaning, repairing and repointing of the brick facades, repairing the original storefronts, and adding windows to the building’s north façade. A roof terrace is also proposed.

The Preservation Board meets next Thursday, April 20 at 3 PM, City Hall Room 901.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • Michael Jarosz

    The new windows on the north elevation look like lot-line windows. That matters if the property next door is not legally a part of this project’s lot. The owners of the adjacent property could build right up to their property line and completely block their neighbor’s new windows. For this reason, these windows don’t count when determining fresh air and daylight compliance to building codes.Builders include them anyway hoping “it will never happen.”
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/1a4914a57ede7b51686c9c210067edb5961fe828a68727e2e74615609d68e3e8.jpg