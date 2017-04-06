6th Annual KeyBank Live at Larkin Wednesday Concerts to Return in June

Every Wednesday this summer, Larkinville will once again host the KeyBank Live at Larkin concert series. The season kicks-off on Wednesday, June 7th and run until Wednesday, September 6 from 5:00 – 8:30 p.m. In addition to the wildly popular Food Truck Tuesdays, every week thousands of WNYer’s enjoy these free summer concerts that feature a wide range of artists, as well as variety of food trucks and beverages.

“We’re excited for our sixth season of KeyBank Live at Larkin, which has for us been a perfect way to spend a summer night in Buffalo,” said Larkin Square Director of Fun Leslie Zemsky. “While Tuesdays are more a food truck event with live music, Wednesdays are more a live music concert with food trucks. We appreciate the support of KeyBank and Independent Health that allows free admission and parking for all these events.”

The KeyBank Live at Larkin Series will showcase an impressive array of artists, musicians and bands. From popular local acts to artists new on the local music scene. They are also bringing back popular theme nights! The 14-week series is bookended by reunions, as opening night features reunited reggae ensemble One World Tribe with upstart soul group Empress & the Royals,

Theme nights include: Blues 4 Vets, Grateful Dead Cornell ‘77 Revisited, Colored Musicians Club Centennial, Viva Elvis and Music is Art Festival Preview, along with returning favorites Latin at Larkin and South Buffalo Night. From the organizers, “The remaining lineup offers the traditional two-band feature; all concerts will conclude with the continued Larkin tradition of a collaboration between bands.”

For more information including a weekly blog previewing each Wednesday’s lineup, please visit www.larkinsquare.com.

KeyBank Live at Larkin 2017 Lineup

6/7 – One World Tribe; Empress & the Royals; Slyboots Circus

6/14 – Blues 4 Vets; Peter Case; Buffalo Blues Benefit Band ft. Dave Constantino, Grace Lougen, David Michael Miller & more

6/21 – John & Mary & the Valkyries; Ten Cent Howl

6/28 – The Jumpers; The Irving Klaws

7/5 – Latin at Larkin; La Krema; Wendell Rivera; Salsa by Sarah

7/12 – Miller & the Other Sinners; Freightrain

7/19 – Grateful Dead Cornell ‘77 Revisited; Workingman’s Dead *2 sets*

7/26 – Colored Musicians Club Centennial; Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra; Brotha Perry

8/2 – South Buffalo Night; Brian Higgins & the Exchange Street Band; Crikwater; John Higgins

8/9 – Twang Gang w/many guests *2 sets*

8/16 – Viva Elvis; Party Squad; Band Named Sue

8/23 – Vin DeRosa & Vitamin D; Toney Rhodes

8/30 – Music is Art Fest Preview; Future Sounds of Buffalo; Hayden Fogle & the Ambassadors; DJs & dance groups

9/6 – Dive House Union; Jony James Band