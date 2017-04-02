For the second year in a row, Hertel Avenue will be the place for dogs and their people, during the Great Hertel Dog Walk. The event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 6. Everyone is welcome to partake on the walk, which attracts a ton of our four legged friends. On that day of all dog days, people are invited to chill out with their pets on patios, or simply stroll around on walkabouts. It’s a time for pet owners to explore Hertel shops and restaurants with their pooches in tow. Just look for the red water bowls set out in front of the businesses, and you have found yourself a dog friendly spot.

The Hertel Business Association is hosting this event to encourage people to get out walking and exploring their neighborhood. It’s also a great way to demonstrate that dogs are allowed on patios (the NYS law was recently passed). There are so many new shops and restaurants these days. That means that there are lots of patios to park the pooches (with water bowls). And you never know – there might be some treats for the dogs along the way.

In 2016, Hertel led the way, becoming the first business district in the state of NY to host an organized walk. This year, there will be over 40 businesses taking part in the event. The walk features the following:

Rescue groups with adorable pooches looking for a home

Informational materials

“I Love My Dog” t-shirts

Free dog treats available

Knowledgeable volunteers

Puppy Playpen’s Pet Palooza Virtual Dog Show

Get your dog to smile for the cameras, and then get the most likes on Facebook to win prizes!

2nd Annual Great Hertel Dog Walk

Saturday, May 6, 2017

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.