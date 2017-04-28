Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

2017 Buffalo Undy Run/Walk

2 Comments

Each year, Buffalonians come together to run in their undies, to raise funds and awareness for the Colon Cancer Alliance. It’s a fun way to get some exercise, while showing off your undies, all for a good cause. The 2017 Buffalo Undy Run/Walk kicks off at the corner of Amherst/Colvin in the Green Space. Starting time is 9:00 am.

Supporters of the Undy Run/Walk participate for a number of reasons. Many do so to honor the memory of a friend. Others run because they are cancer survivors. Some people run to encourage friends who are battling cancer. In the end, the funds raised at the event are directed to fueling national prevention, research and patient support initiatives at the Colon Cancer Alliance.

2017 Buffalo Undy Run/Walk

Schedule:
7:30 am – Race packet pickup & on-site registration
8:40 am – Opening remarks
9:00 am – 5K begins
9:10 am – 1 Mile fun run begins
10:05 am – Survivor & Patient recognition & awards ceremony

Registration Fees:
5K Adult (14 and older) – $35 Advance/ $40 Race Day

5K Youth (6-13) – $30 Advance / $35 Race Day

1 Mile fun run (all ages, Children 5 and younger are free) – $30 Advance / $35 Race Day

Find the event on Facebook

Can’t make it to the Undy? Register as a Virtual Participant.
Undywear is Everywhere – $35 Virtual Participation Fee / $30 Youth Virtual Participation Fee

Lead image: www.ccalliance.org/undy-runwalk

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • Lori

    You need to be better about listing necessary information like dates, instead of just linking to facebook pages.

    • Wally Balls

      Not everyone is a 14 year old, so not everyone has Facebook. I agree.