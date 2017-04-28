Each year, Buffalonians come together to run in their undies, to raise funds and awareness for the Colon Cancer Alliance. It’s a fun way to get some exercise, while showing off your undies, all for a good cause. The 2017 Buffalo Undy Run/Walk kicks off at the corner of Amherst/Colvin in the Green Space. Starting time is 9:00 am.
Supporters of the Undy Run/Walk participate for a number of reasons. Many do so to honor the memory of a friend. Others run because they are cancer survivors. Some people run to encourage friends who are battling cancer. In the end, the funds raised at the event are directed to fueling national prevention, research and patient support initiatives at the Colon Cancer Alliance.
2017 Buffalo Undy Run/Walk
Schedule:
7:30 am – Race packet pickup & on-site registration
8:40 am – Opening remarks
9:00 am – 5K begins
9:10 am – 1 Mile fun run begins
10:05 am – Survivor & Patient recognition & awards ceremony
Registration Fees:
5K Adult (14 and older) – $35 Advance/ $40 Race Day
5K Youth (6-13) – $30 Advance / $35 Race Day
1 Mile fun run (all ages, Children 5 and younger are free) – $30 Advance / $35 Race Day
Can’t make it to the Undy? Register as a Virtual Participant.
Undywear is Everywhere – $35 Virtual Participation Fee / $30 Youth Virtual Participation Fee
