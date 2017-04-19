19th Decorators’ Show House is a Doozy!

Junior League of Buffalo’s architectural pick for the 2017 Decorators’ Show House is The August Feine House, located at 766 Ellicott Street. The house is the future site of Russell J. Salvatore Hospitality House on the Kevin Guest House Campus. There could not be a more deserved building to undergo a marvelous staged makeover. Not only is this historic house a prized architectural asset, it is also the new home, and extension of, the Kevin Guest House concept (see expansion plans).

The 7,800 square foot home was built by John Iribacher in 1888 and was purchased by Feine in 1906. Originally from Germany, Feine was an artisan and leader in the field of hand forged wrought iron work in the early 20th Century. He specialized in ornamental iron latticework and examples of his talents are visible throughout the interior and exterior of this historic structure.

In October of 2017, legendary local restaurateur Russell J. Salvatore donated $500K to this worthy project, to see it to completion. Now the Junior League is hard at work wrapping up the staging for the Russell J. Salvatore Hospitality House with the help of some of Buffalo’s finest decorators.

Kevin Guest House paved the way for the more than 600 healthcare hospitality houses across the country today, including the inspiration for a family to start Ronald McDonald House.

Once the project is complete, the Kevin Guest House Campus will be comprised of four-building campus. That’s a significant feat for the non-profit organization that offers respite to traveling families, staying in Buffalo, who are coping with medical related issues. This newest addition will double the capacity for stays, will offer handicap accessibility, and will provide larger suites to those temporarily living at the complex.

On Friday, April 28, Salvatore will officially cut the ribbon on this momentous project. He will be joined by representatives of the Junior League of Buffalo and the Kevin Guest House. Following the ribbon cutting, a garden reception will be held, featuring cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres presented by Giancarlo’s. Guests to the event will also be granted a ‘first look’ tour through the show house.

Following is more information about the Decorators’ Show House from the Junior League website, www.jlbuffalo.org.

The public is invited to view the Decorated House: April 29th to May 21st – Monday: Private Tours Only – Tuesday: 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm – Wednesday through Friday: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, and 6 to 8:30 pm -Saturday and Sunday: 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

Parking Information – Daytime parking available at 134 High St or 1001 Main St. There is a charge for parking in both these lots. Metered parking is also available along Ellicott St. – Evening and weekend parking is available is free of charge at Buffalo Medical Group parking lot at 85 High St. Parking along Ellicott St. is free at 5pm and on weekends.

Following is more information on the Kevin Guest House from their website.

Founded by Claudia and Cyril Garvey of Sharon, PA in honor of their son Kevin. Kevin passed away in January 1972 at the age of 13 after an eighteen month fight against leukemia. During Kevin’s treatment at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, the Garveys became aware of many other families that were unable to find affordable lodging. They saw families sleeping in their cars and waiting rooms. Shortly before Kevin’s death, Mr. and Mrs. Garvey purchased the property located at 782 Ellicott Street and renovated the house with the support of volunteers and donations from the community. Kevin Guest House welcomed their first guest on July 26, 1972. It was America’s first healthcare hospitality house. Over 53,000 guests have stayed including guests from 49 states, Canada, and eleven other countries.

Pen and ink drawing by Karen Marchette of Pen and Ink House Drawings