Wrecking Buffalo: 101 Depew Avenue Buyer Seeks Demo

The prospective buyer of 101 Depew Avenue is seeking Preservation Board approval to demolish it to construct a new single-family home on the lot. The 2,669 sq.ft. residence was built in 1912 and contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two half-baths. It sits on a 10,018 sq.ft. lot and has been for sale with a current $269,900 asking price.

From the property listing:

Welcome to 101 Depew Avenue one of central parks diamonds in the rough. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, master bedroom features and on suite private bath. This home features an opportunity of almost 3000 square feet. With historical characteristics Just waiting for you to reveal this beauty. Now open to Conventional mortgages purchaser must do any repairs as a result of appraisal and home inspection.

From the demolition application submitted by real Estate agent Rocco Delgrosso:

The current single family residential structure has fallen to dis-repair. Both the interior and exterior conditions of the structure would require significant expense to renovate and/or repair and replace each area to suitable condition. We hereby respectfully request permission to demolish the in place structure to pave way for construction of a new (architecturally consistent) single family home.

The Preservation Board will consider the request at its meeting next Thursday, March 23, in City Hall Room 901.

  • flancrest

    This property has been on the market since last August, initially up at $365k, eventually the price dropped to $270k. It certainly has been the victim of benign neglect. Demolition seems extreme but may be the most economically viable way to make the home livable. Hopefully the Preservation Board will demand they demonstrate that to be the case, though I wonder how they would do that.

    And if the developer is buying the land for even $250k, they’re going to have to build a million dollar home to recoup their costs if you figure another $50k-$100k for demo and site remediation and then significant construction costs.

    • Tbuff90

      “Demolition seems extreme but may be the most economically viable way to make the home livable.”

      That makes no sense how would tearing something down make it more livable?

      • flancrest

        Obviously demolition would be followed by replacement. Seems like you’re just being willfully ignorant here.

  • breckenridge

    Here we go….

  • Cough and Weeze

    Can’t wait until the New Buffalo looks like a less wealthy version of Arlington Virginia.

  • Irishtcb

    How about the potential buyer try a little honesty, which is they have the means and are after the lot. It may “require significant expense to renovate and/or repair” but does anyone realy believe that the purchase price (at whatever can be negotiated) plus a full renovation is in anyway more expensive than the same purchase price + demolition expenses + design and construction of a similarly sized house? I can’t imagine that the new build, all in, costs less than $700k. You could strip the thing to the bare walls and put $250k into it and still beat the demo and new build cost by a pretty wide margin. Even if the new build is a palace, hard to imagine there is a break even point on market value when its done.

    This is the same thing that happened on Lafayette – its not that the house couldn’t be renovated – its that the owner/prospective owner has the money to burn and wants a new house.

    I suppose that you could also look at this as a positive, at least in a backhanded kind of way – have we perhaps (at least for a wealthy few) gotten to the point where people want both a new house and a city setting that they will spend this kind of cash to do so?

    • Captain Picard

      I couldn’t have said it better. The dishonesty is pretty transparent. Lying about it isn’t going to convince anybody who is opposed to your plan, and supporters will get behind you regardless of your motives.

      • BlackRockLifer

        Are you referring to Trump?

        • Captain Picard

          No, but it’s a good comparison.

  • G Orty

    Tear down all Tudors!

    • Jordan Then

      Even mine?

  • Mytwocents

    I drive by this house daily and often walk my dog down Depew. It is easily the worst house on the street. Mostly because of the state of disrepair, but I’m also not a big fan of the look. Depew is one of the more beautiful streets in Buffalo. Big beautiful houses and big yards in a quiet neighborhood. I’m not one for the government being able to tell people what to do with their property, but it would be a shame to see a house go up that doesn’t rival the beauty of other homes on this street. I’m sure if they have the money to throw at buying the property, demolishing and rebuilding, that the replacement will fit right in.

  • concernedbuffalo

    Why should people continually get involved in what a private property owner wants to do with their land? There is no HOA contract to abide by. As long as it is up to code, they should get to do what they want.

  • Doug Wallis

    I too am a supporter of the govt not telling a homeowner what they can do excluding demolition. The govt should stay out of the interior of your home and the backyard for the most part but nearly everything west of Main Street is historic and demolition ruins the continuity of the neighborhood. Plus I don’t trust anyone to put up a home of equal or greater quality to what is there. They will just put up a cheap version of a home in Clarence.

    • eagercolin

      It’s amazing how history stops at Main Street.

      • BlackRockLifer

        According to ChristieLou history is only defined by straight white Christian males of western European descent that live west of Main St.

      • cs

        Its where the city stops for many, so makes sense the history stops there too.

  • David A. Steele

    I have to laugh at this argument that complete demolition and complete reconstruction from scratch is more expensive than renovation.

  • eagercolin

    It seems that the choice is between watching the house continue to deteriorate and putting up something new (and quite expensive) in its place.