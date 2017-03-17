Wrecking Buffalo: 101 Depew Avenue Buyer Seeks Demo

The prospective buyer of 101 Depew Avenue is seeking Preservation Board approval to demolish it to construct a new single-family home on the lot. The 2,669 sq.ft. residence was built in 1912 and contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two half-baths. It sits on a 10,018 sq.ft. lot and has been for sale with a current $269,900 asking price.
From the property listing:
Welcome to 101 Depew Avenue one of central parks diamonds in the rough. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, master bedroom features and on suite private bath. This home features an opportunity of almost 3000 square feet. With historical characteristics Just waiting for you to reveal this beauty. Now open to Conventional mortgages purchaser must do any repairs as a result of appraisal and home inspection.
From the demolition application submitted by real Estate agent Rocco Delgrosso:
The current single family residential structure has fallen to dis-repair. Both the interior and exterior conditions of the structure would require significant expense to renovate and/or repair and replace each area to suitable condition. We hereby respectfully request permission to demolish the in place structure to pave way for construction of a new (architecturally consistent) single family home.
The Preservation Board will consider the request at its meeting next Thursday, March 23, in City Hall Room 901.