Whimsy Confections coming to Main Street

A young chocolatier is setting out to make her mark on Downtown Buffalo. Michele Ogden, recently featured on Buffalo Rising when she opened a pop-up shop at the Queen City Pop Up, has signed a lease and is read to get busy. Apparently the initial boost in confidence that Michele felt (via the pop up shop), was enough to get her hooked on the idea of operating out of her own brick and mortar in the same neighborhood. So when the ideal space opened up at 610 Main Street, she jumped on the opportunity.

Michele was recently incentivized with a different type of boost from the organization Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI), which helped to get her established in the world of small business. She also credits the Queen City Pop Up Shop for allowing her to test the market on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo.

“We’re thrilled to open our first boutique downtown on Main Street,” said Michele. “Participating in the holiday cycle of the Queen City Popup Shop gave us the opportunity to test the market downtown and we were very successful! Lots of people are moving downtown, and other small business are opening doors downtown every week it seems. We’ll be located right across from Expo and the Market Arcade where three other businesses that came from the Queen City Popup now call home. Some great collaborations are already in the works. We plan to have a grand opening this Spring.”

Whimsy Confections | 610 Main Street | Buffalo NY | Facebook