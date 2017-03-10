Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Whimsy Confections coming to Main Street

1 Comment

A young chocolatier is setting out to make her mark on Downtown Buffalo. Michele Ogden, recently featured on Buffalo Rising when she opened a pop-up shop at the Queen City Pop Up, has signed a lease and is read to get busy. Apparently the initial boost in confidence that Michele felt (via the pop up shop), was enough to get her hooked on the idea of operating out of her own brick and mortar in the same neighborhood. So when the ideal space opened up at 610 Main Street, she jumped on the opportunity. 

Michele was recently incentivized with a different type of boost from the organization Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI), which helped to get her established in the world of small business. She also credits the Queen City Pop Up Shop for allowing her to test the market on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo. 

“We’re thrilled to open our first boutique downtown on Main Street,” said Michele. “Participating in the holiday cycle of the Queen City Popup Shop gave us the opportunity to test the market downtown and we were very successful! Lots of people are moving downtown, and other small business are opening doors downtown every week it seems. We’ll be located right across from Expo and the Market Arcade where three other businesses that came from the Queen City Popup now call home. Some great collaborations are already in the works. We plan to have a grand opening this Spring.”

Whimsy Confections610 Main Street | Buffalo NY | Facebook

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • millertime486

    Great news for her and her business. Wish her the best of luck. I’m a little sad the retail space she is taking (formerly Scentcerely Yours Soy Candles) is available though. That was a great candle store.