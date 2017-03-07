Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Where is Our Downtown Movie Theater?

9 Comments

BRO readers have been asking what the holdup is with the Benchmark’s plans to convert the Market Arcade Cinemas into a state-of-the-art AMC theater complex. As of yet, there has been no sign of work on the proposed $9 million renovation, to convert the theater into an eight screen movie house with updated digital formatting for first run movies. When it was announced that there would be everything from luxury seating to facade improvements, there was a real sense of excitement in the air. Now people are wondering when we’re going to see some action!

There has been no movie theater in Downtown Buffalo since the property was sold by the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency.

It’s been a year and a half from the time of the announcement that Benchmark had landed the deal. Since then there has not been much news about the state of the project. It’s unfortunate too, because Rocco Termini and Sinatra & Co. Realty both submitted proposals in late 2014, and both parties feel that they would have at least made some progress by now, although Sinatra does concede that sometimes there are hangups. When asked about his thoughts, Termini said that we would all watching movies (and bowling) by this stage in the game.  

In the case of Termini, his proposal for theater, bowling alleys and a restaurant was in place and ready to go, although the building still needed some serious work, but isn’t that all part of the construction process?  One would have to wonder about the importance of a timeline when it comes to handing out deals.

To give Benchmark credit, when interviewed by WGRZ, this past April, the company stated that it was looking at another five months for the permit and zoning process, as well as plans for construction. They also said that they had hammered out a deal with AMC. Apparently there might have been some concerns regarding dedicated parking at the M&T lot? If that’s part of the hangup, then that’s something that should get settled while work is underway. Or if the City is dragging its feet in any way, an announcement should be made sooner rather than later. At this point, the community is expecting to see some shovels in the ground instead of hearing more rumors regarding what the holdup is.

Hopefully Benchmark is close to making an announcement that the development is ready to commence. Otherwise, maybe the other proposals should be considered, if there is a serious hangup? The downtown movie theater generates a lot of foot traffic for other businesses, and helps to keep Main Street vibrant throughout the year. Not to mention downtown’s residential pioneers that expect to have access to these sorts of basic everyday life conveniences.

  • Captain Picard

    I really hope this theater re-opens. So many fond memories of going to the Market Arcade in the 1990s.

    • Ian

      I saw hellboy there in 2004 and it was a fun experience. At least back then there was a TGI Fridays, so it was a dinner and a movie kind of thing. If they would to re-open there is a ton of dining options now. Throw some retail in there and I wouldn’t even consider the Walden Galleria for Friday nights

  • eagercolin

    This article reads as if it was written without attempting to contact Benchmark.

    • Simon Husted

      Agreed. Newell is getting incredibly sloppy.

  • Billybobn

    I’m pretty sure the lights on the marquee are normally not on, but when the train came above ground today on my commute to work… I saw the bulbs were on. And some inside, too. It jumped out at me. Am I wrong?

  • concernedbuffalo

    Not a very good piece of journalism.. Their only information to add to the story is from 11 months ago “this past April”. Was there a point? I enjoy whining as much as the next person, but I would hope a publication would attempt to add some kind of information to the discourse.

  • Considering how much of an exciting development this would be, I agree that it is unfortunate that we haven’t heard much of anything about this. Every few months I ask someone on the development forum what the status of this is, and nobody knows.

    It’s possible they have big plans and don’t want to show them off yet (think AMC Dine In:
    Or, we’ll just be left with this for the foreseeable future:

    I can’t tell you how much me and others would love the former. As someone who’s always lived in the suburbs, I’d move into a studio apartment downtown to be closer to amenities like this.

  • Matthew Moje

    I’ve been waiting for this to open, would love to be able to leave work and go to the movies

  • Ivan Putski Jr

    last movie I think I saw there was Cop Land. what a waste of $7.00