What is WorldCat and Why Do We Love It?

2 Comments

“The majority of information lies outside the Internet.”

– Jens Redmer, Director of Google Book Search, quoted at Slippery Brick, January 2007

 “What’s on the web is extremely ephemeral. Very little of it was written before 1995.”

– Brewster Kahle, creator of the Internet Wayback Machine, quoted in Newsweek, March 29, 2004 p. 58.

Anyone with an interest in the past soon realizes that Google does not represent the sum total of all recorded human knowledge.  The Buffalo History Museum has been collecting paper-based history for 150 years now, amassing library collections that include 23,000 books, 2,000 manuscript collections, 200,000 pictures & photographs, 7,000 postcards, 7,000 microfilms, 10,000 maps, plans, drawings, and posters, hundreds of reel-to-reel audio recordings, hundreds of periodicals, and uncounted thousands of scrapbooks, pamphlets, brochures, newspaper clippings, and other paper-based ephemera.

People have been storing information on paper for about 1000 years and the internet is just over 20 years old.

So, considering that people have been storing information on paper for about 1000 years and the internet is just over 20 years old, how do you figure out what is out there if it isn’t digitized and optimized for search engines?

Enter WorldCat.org, which you can think of as Google for the offline world.  It is one free giant online card CATalog for the WORLD’s libraries.  The Research Library has been computerizing its bibliographic records for almost 30 years and has contributed over 27,000 of them to WorldCat, which now boasts one billion records of items found in the libraries all over the planet. Those same 27,000 bibliographic records are also searchable in our in-house catalog, FRANK (Find Resources And New Knowledge).

If you look up Lauren Belfer in FRANK, you discover that the Research Library owns her popular Buffalo novel, City of Light.  If you look her up as an author in WorldCat, you discover that there are 21 entries for her, including Swedish, Italian, and French translations of City of Light.  Click on any one title to see which libraries own copies.

When a book actually is online in full text, catalogers can build a link into their bibliographic records, enabling you to read it at your computer.  But only a tiny percentage of the world’s books, newspapers, etc. have been digitized.  Your WorldCat search results will usually show you records of undigitized books, maps, newspapers, periodicals, recordings, letters, and diaries that reside in library collections and must be viewed in person.  In other words, the past is not online.

WorldCat showed us that the internal business records of the Bethlehem Steel Company–over 200 linear feet!–including the Lackawanna plant, are held by the Hagley Museum in Wilmington, Delaware.

In the Library, we use WorldCat to figure out who owns something when we do not.  WorldCat showed us that the internal business records of the Bethlehem Steel Company–over 200 linear feet!–including the Lackawanna plant, are held by the Hagley Museum in Wilmington, Delaware.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to look in WorldCat for an early short story by Lauren Belfer.  Once you find it, you will discover that it is set in Buffalo and is readable online in full text.  Happy hunting, everyone!

*This article was originally published in the Winter 2012-2013 issue of “The Album

Written by Cynthia Van Ness

Cynthia Van Ness

Cynthia has an Master of Library Science (MLS) degree from the University at Buffalo and a BA in art history from SUNY/Empire State College. After library school, she worked at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library for 13 years, half of were in the Grosvenor Room, the local history & genealogy collection, where she developed research and reference expertise in the people, places, things, and events Buffalo history. She was appointed Director of Library & Archives at The Buffalo History Museum in 2007. On her own time, she is the author of Victorian Buffalo (1999), Quotable Buffalo (2011), and the creator of BuffaloResearch.com, a guide to researching ancestors, buildings, and companies in Buffalo.

  • Michael Jarosz

    I actually have a shortcut icon to access WorldCat. I have a large home library and cataloging it on my computer is an ongoing project of mine. You are right about what’s available online is only recent stuff. I happen to have a lot of old, used books like personal memoirs from the Ancien Regime in France, often published outside the US, that are difficult to get information about. I also kept all my college textbooks from the 60s and all those classic paperback novels from high school summer reading lists. The paperbacks are actually valuable because they include prefaces or afterwords written by eminent scholars that can’t be found anywhere else.

  • Celia White

    Scary story! Thanks!