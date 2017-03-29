Welcome to The Terrace @ Delaware Park

The Terrace @ Delaware Park (pub and restaurant) is opening to the public this week, starting Thursday, March 30. The establishment is located on the second floor of The Marcy Casino (The Boathouse), situated on the edge of Hoyt Lake (Gala Waters). Owners Jason Davidson and Mike Shatzel have done a bang-up job on the interior of the building.

The pub has a real authentic look and feel, with dark wood and low lighting. The dining area appears to be sharp and inviting as well, featuring vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light for daytime dining. Then there’s the terrace that overlooks the lake, where diners will be able to eat and drink, while taking in the sights and sounds of the park.

There was a time when this project looked as if it would never see the light of day. Thanks to the determination of so may selfless advocates, The Terrace will soon become a premier place to eat, drink and socialize in Buffalo. Between the natural parkscape setting, and the due diligence that went into creating a dining and drinking setting that complements the historic nature of the building, we could not have asked for anything better.

Not to mention the track record of the owners, who have brought so many awesome establishments to this city, including Liberty Hound, Colter Bay, and Allen Burger Venture. The menu is creative and enticing, as one would expect, featuring bao buns, Lebanese chicken kabobs, bronzino, spicy garlic prawns, ceviche, BLT deviled eggs, fried brussel sprouts, three types of mussels, soups, and salads (among others – see full menu).

If you thought that this was going to be a simple burger or sandwich place, think again. Add a full bar and splendid dining area, and we’ve got an old world club-like experience, complete with a stunning outdoor setting like no other in the city.

Once again, this is a big win for The City, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, and Magnolia Events. Delaware Park deserves such an establishment, as do the people of Buffalo. Fo so long, this building was only open for weddings and special events. Now everyone will be able to share in its beauty, starting with a limited weekend hours, before opening for regular hours in mid-April.

TheTerraceBuffalo.com

199 Lincoln Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14222

(716) 886-0088



Friday (March 31st), Saturday (April 1st) & Sunday (April 2nd) Thursday, March 30th: 5:00pm–10:00pm Full Menu

OPENING WEEKEND HOURS:

Weekend Hours:

Thursday

5pm Full Dinner Service

Friday

4pm Bar

5pm Full Dinner Service

Saturday

4pm Bar

5pm Full Dinner Service

Sunday

4pm Bar

5pm Full Dinner Service

NOTE: last dinner seating at 9pm. Last call at bar 9:40pm.

Regular Hours to be announced – stay tuned to Facebook

Also see Facebook for opening weekend news, days, hours, etc.