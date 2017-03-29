Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Welcome to The Terrace @ Delaware Park

1 Comment

The Terrace @ Delaware Park (pub and restaurant) is opening to the public this week, starting Thursday, March 30. The establishment is located on the second floor of The Marcy Casino (The Boathouse), situated on the edge of Hoyt Lake (Gala Waters). Owners Jason Davidson and Mike Shatzel have done a bang-up job on the interior of the building.

The pub has a real authentic look and feel, with dark wood and low lighting. The dining area appears to be sharp and inviting as well, featuring vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light for daytime dining. Then there’s the terrace that overlooks the lake, where diners will be able to eat and drink, while taking in the sights and sounds of the park.

There was a time when this project looked as if it would never see the light of day. Thanks to the determination of so may selfless advocates, The Terrace will soon become a premier place to eat, drink and socialize in Buffalo. Between the natural parkscape setting, and the due diligence that went into creating a dining and drinking setting that complements the historic nature of the building, we could not have asked for anything better.

Not to mention the track record of the owners, who have brought so many awesome establishments to this city, including Liberty Hound, Colter Bay, and Allen Burger Venture. The menu is creative and enticing, as one would expect, featuring bao buns, Lebanese chicken kabobs, bronzino, spicy garlic prawns, ceviche, BLT deviled eggs, fried brussel sprouts, three types of mussels, soups, and salads (among others – see full menu).

Tuna, shrimp bao buns, mussels

If you thought that this was going to be a simple burger or sandwich place, think again. Add a full bar and splendid dining area, and we’ve got an old world club-like experience, complete with a stunning outdoor setting like no other in the city.

Once again, this is a big win for The City, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, and Magnolia Events. Delaware Park deserves such an establishment, as do the people of Buffalo. Fo so long, this building was only open for weddings and special events. Now everyone will be able to share in its beauty, starting with a limited weekend hours, before opening for regular hours in mid-April.

TheTerraceBuffalo.com

199 Lincoln Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14222

(716) 886-0088


Friday (March 31st), Saturday (April 1st) & Sunday (April 2nd) 

OPENING WEEKEND HOURS:

5:00pm–10:00pm Full Menu

Weekend Hours:

Thursday
5pm Full Dinner Service

Friday
4pm Bar
5pm Full Dinner Service

Saturday
4pm Bar
5pm Full Dinner Service

Sunday
4pm Bar
5pm Full Dinner Service

NOTE: last dinner seating at 9pm. Last call at bar 9:40pm.

Regular Hours to be announced – stay tuned to Facebook 

Also see Facebook for opening weekend news, days, hours, etc.

  • MrGreenJeans

    Oh, “good thing” this isn’t a simple, affordable burger/sandwich place in a public park. Much better that it’ll be an expensive booze bar and pricey restaurant. We wouldn’t want the average Prols who make up most of the City to have an affordable spot to buy their kids some lunch… in a public park… which is paid for by everyone…. and which pays no taxes … and which is supposed to be of some benefit to All. “All” being the ones who can pay $50 for “lunch”, apparently.

    “Big Win”, indeed. Vaux and Olmsted roll a little more in their graves.