Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Vintage Budd Car Service @ The Central Terminal

4 Comments

A BRO reader has sent along a rail proposal that he feels would benefit all of Buffalo, not just Canalside (where he believes local politicians have been planning to position the Amtrak station the entire time). The reader is intimately familiar with the Central Terminal and feels that Buffalo is about to miss out on a grand opportunity.

As a private citizen with no standing in the community I have been trying to bring attention to an idea that I believe addresses all the issues on the table while also giving a tremendous boost to local tourism.

The gentleman that I am referring to has brought up the idea of bringing a Budd Car Service back to Buffalo. Budd Cars are self contained automotive train cars that were in service up until the 50s. These cars look like train passenger cars, but are self sufficient in getting around the city. If The Central Terminal was chosen as the preferred location for the new Amtrak Station, then the Budd Cars could be disseminated to various locations, including Canalside and Larkinville, with minimal expense.

Picture this: A train from Toronto heads to Niagara Falls, where passengers would then connect at the new Amtrak Station, before heading to Buffalo (The Central Terminal). Once at the terminal, the Budd Car Service would be full operational, taking passengers in myriad directions, to their final destinations.

There are a number of advantages to bringing back the vintage Budd Cars. First, they are cheap and readily available, according to the BRO reader, who is a huge rail enthusiast. Next, the cars can use existing rail, and there is no need for the overhead electric wires that trolleys require. Then, due to the size of the self contained car (60′ to 70′ long), huge costs are eliminated because the destination platforms can be much, much smaller. The cars could run on a frequent schedule, ensuring that there would be few waits.

There is no question that the Central Terminal should be the location. Using existing rail and adding siding to alleviate congestion near the International Bridge would provide the cheapest and quickest way to connect Buffalo to the millions that visit the Falls every year. Vintage Budd Cars (self propelled passenger cars) run on a regular schedule would open up those visitors to all that Buffalo has to offer. In this scenario all trains would stop at the Central Terminal and the NFTA Budd cars would now connect to a smaller more practical stop Downtown. If you add the fact that Ontario is studying bringing the Go Trains to Niagara Falls in Canada I believe this proposal would be a tremendous boost to all of Western NY.

According to the BRO reader, rail fans would go nuts for the concept, and it would add another tourism dimension to the city. He said that Buffalo desperately needs a rail champion that understands all of the moving pieces, not just politicians that tend to throw darts without thinking about the longterm vision and requirements of a growing city.

Lead image: Vintage Budd Car – Wikipedia

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • runner68

    Yes yes yes. There are pictures of the Budd Rail Cars heading to Niagara Falls on Church Street, before the tunnel under Lower Terrace and the Skyway were built. This commuter rail service between Niagara Falls and Buffalo was called the BeeLine. Not sure why it ended but man it’s really cool. We should really look into bringing this back. Cost would probably be minimal, as the CSX Belt Line portion next to the 190 is only used for Amtrak and not freight. No electric catenary or poles, as Budd cars are diesel powered.

  • Tim H

    I like it…a lot.

    I’m also on board with the new train station being located at Central Terminal, but not for the nostalgia or reuse aspect. If a Canalside station won’t easily accommodate (read: won’t ever) all trains passing through Buffalo (mainly the NYC to Chicago line), then it makes no sense to put a train station there, as inherent as it sounds. I also like the idea that the Central Terminal can provide secure parking for those who need it, and minimal cost, and without a need to use parking space that will hopefully soon be developed.

    With that said, any train station will need easy access to downtown Buffalo. I had considered a street car or express bus options, but this makes as much sense, if not more. I don’t know about the right of way requirements for such a solution, but it absolutely bears investigation.

    Good read!

  • Vandra

    A modern version of it is apparently the basis of the train from Union Station to Pearson Airport in Toronto. Imagine a line from Niagara Falls to downtown Buffalo then to the airport!

  • armyof100clowns

    Budd cars in decent, operating/service ready condition can be purchased for 70 to 100 grand. Not bad, considering the cost of new rolling stock.