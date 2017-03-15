Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Toledo Allows Golf Carts on Some City Streets… how ’bout Buffalo?

Over the course of the last year, a buddy of mine has been putting a bug in my ear about what it would take to make parts of Buffalo golf cart friendly. Don’t laugh. I didn’t. I thought that it was a pretty interesting idea, especially when one considers the convenience, the green aspect, the parking issues, and the general charm of the golf cart. When I first considered the whole golf cart concept, I immediately thought of Larkinville. For numerous reasons, Larkinville would be the ideal place to try out this transportation initiative. But where would one even start to get the wheels rolling?

Now Toledo, Ohio is moving forward with a golf cart initiative that will see the carts and similar low-speed vehicles access to downtown streets and a couple of residential neighborhoods, according to the Associated Press and various media outlets. Criteria to operate a golf cart is an age limit of 16 years, and a valid driver’s license. The golf carts will be hitting the streets of Toledo in April.

This is the type of transportation advancement that will add a hip factor to Toledo. Not everyone wants to drive a car, or ride a bike. Why can’t there be an alternative mode of travel, such as an electric golf cart? Just because it’s not currently a standard mode of transportation, doesn’t mean that it’s not a good idea for some cities the size of Toledo… and Buffalo.

I would like to offer up my neighborhood as a test case for a future initiative.

Photo: Alvimann

