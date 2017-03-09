Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The World’s First Actually Printed House – Something to Consider?

When it comes to building new houses in Buffalo, more often than not the end result is uninspiring to say the least. These bland cookie cutter houses don’t inspire people the way a lot of houses once did. This is partially due to cost, and partially due to fulfilling a need without imagination.

Now, everyone’s ideas about what makes houses captivating are different. Some people want to live in large, majestic homes. Others can find all of the creature comforts in a small dwelling. It often comes down to the design (the look and feel) of the house that is most attractive – a nice porch, properly proportioned windows, ornamental design, etc. The interior should be just as captivating, giving the resident a feeling of pride and daily contentment.

In this day and age, prefab homes are becoming more and more popular. Not only are there awesome amenities built into these beautiful homes, the cost of the structures appears to drop each year, depending on the model and the manufacturer.

To add to the excitement, taking a look into the future of eco-affordable home building, a San Francisco startup called Apis Cor has just introduced the first 3D Printed house. The process took less than 24 hours. The 400 sq.’ house costs just over $10K to construct.

Instead of building expensive, uninspiring houses on the East Side, the City should be looking into alternative prefab solutions that look great, function accordingly, and save money.

For more information on this Apis Cor 3D Printed house, visit engadget.com.

  • Matt Gracie

    “Instead of building expensive, uninspiring houses on the East Side, the
    City should be looking into alternative prefab solutions that look
    great, function accordingly, and save money.”

    Couldn’t agree more. I don’t understand why the city routinely spends $150-300k per unit to build “affordable housing” rather than using modular or manufactured homes.