The Parking Ramp Quandary Resurfaces

Every once in a while, we send out a reminder to our readers that parking ramps don’t need to be ugly. In fact, they can be quite appealing, even artistic. Unfortunately, in Buffalo, we are left with some real turds when it comes to parking structures. That’s because most developers/cities look at the structures as completely utilitarian. They don’t stop and think about the opportunities to create something that is thoughtful and inspiration. Instead, they just want to get the job done and move on.

Parking ramp at E. Mohawk and Ellicott

The saddest thing about parking ramps in Buffalo is the historic buildings that they replaced. Instead of architectural beauty, we are left with giant banal structures that do nothing to inspire people. They disrupt neighborhoods almost everywhere they are built. It wasn’t until Delaware North built its headquarters on Chippewa that we saw an effort to create a parking structure that was anything but obtrusive. The corner of Elmwood and Chippewa could have followed suit, but instead there are storefronts and an attractive screen that obscure the parking ramp (see here).

As a parking lot wears out its welcome in the future, is there a chance to convert it to residential? What are the other possibilities?

Unfortunately, what’s been done is done, and this city is left with some really ugly car-oriented structures. Then again, maybe there are some things that we can do to rectify some of the problems. Of course, these days we can expect and even demand that parking structures are built to be aesthetically pleasing, but what do we do with the old eyesores? Public art is always a welcome way to mask architectural blunders. Take a look at the parking ramp in the video below, and see the way that it commands respect via a very simplistic artistic touch.

To see more incredible ideas for parking structures, visit Architizer.com. The City should start thinking of ways to turn our outdated foreboding parking structures into eye-catching, spiritually uplifting landmarks. It’s not very hard to do. Now that we are finally pushing for more high profile art in the public realm, we should be looking at our garish parking structures as blank canvases, by incorporating texture, color and LED lighting.

Dated parking structures in the city of Buffalo could be converted from oppressive negatives to wondrous positives. Someone needs to lead the charge.

Lead image: Scott MacDonald, Hedrich Blessing

  • Flyguy2pt0

    The ramp pictured at E Mohawk and Ellicott is absolutely one of the worst in downtwon BFLO. It doesnt even provide enough parking storage to justify its ugly presence there. I’m all for parking structures as a means to address downtown parking demands as opposed to surface lots. I hope one day most if not all off street parking is accommodated in ramps downtown leaving surface lots for new vertical developments. I say replace the entire structure with a more modern ramp with some architectural or lighting interests as referenced here in this article. The replacement ought to be permitted to double its parking capacity by doubling its height. The current structure is far too low, sprawling and ugly to be missed. Internally it strikes me as beat up as well; looks past its prime.

    While they’re at it perhaps its time to think about bumping the new structure a bit further off the existing sidewalk so a broadened sidewalk can accommodate some street trees. Not one street tree along the facade of that ramp and along lengthy stretches of both Washington and Ellicott Street. Nothing on this stretch of E Mohawk either.

    • robert biniszkiewicz

      that ramp (Mohawk) dates from the 50s. It’s no shock it looks ugly.

      As to making it more attractive, the good news is that a screen (as highlighted in the video) would be fairly simple and reasonably cheap.

      As to making it larger, that’s not an inexpensive proposition. Ramps cost in excess of $20k per car.

      More significant would be making parking ramps mixed use, with retail incorporated (a la the Elmwood/Chippewa ramp) and expanding that mixed use to upper floors, too. The facades could be dominated by apartments or office spaces, the ramps themselves hidden in the interior.