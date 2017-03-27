THE CORRESPONDENT at the New Phoenix Theatre

THE BASICS: The WNY premiere of this recent vintage suspense drama by Ken Urban plays weekends at the New Phoenix Theatre, through April 15th. Kelly Bocock-Natale, the company’s artistic director, directs a cast of three. THE CORRESPONDENT, with its single intermission, runs slightly under two hours.

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: A grieving husband hires a dying woman to deliver a message to his recently deceased wife in the afterlife. She eventually admits to scamming him, but a relationship develops. Shortly thereafter, the man begins receiving hand-delivered letters with highly personal details, letters that presumably could be written only by the deceased. A young man caught in the act of delivering one of these claims to be the deceased wife herself, reincarnated. Miracle or con?

THE PLAY, THE PLAYERS AND THE PRODUCTION: While Urban’s play does keep us engaged, and generates a steady, low-level suspense, it is certainly no thing of beauty. The ending is weak, and there are a few basic tenets and turnings of the plot that are very tough to swallow. I don’t want to say too much, for fear of spoiling what pleasure there is to be had here. Director Bocock-Natale has incorporated some terrific piano music by Philip Glass, which sets the mood perfectly. Would that the actors’ words and exchanges were half as good!

Though Richard Lambert is less than convincing as Philip Graves, senior partner in a prestigious Boston law firm, this is really no reflection upon his acting chops. He’s been costumed very inappropriately, and forced to inhabit a “home” that would not be chic even by Chic-towaga standards. The character’s speedy transitions from heartbroken to chipper lover to embarrassed lover fall squarely on playwright Urban. To Lambert’s credit, the anguish and haunting fear of the Graves character do come across clearly by the evening’s end. So let’s just write this one off as a good try.

Candace Whitfield invests the mysterious Mirabel with a snarly, street wise quality. She too is forced (by the playwright) to make a huge transition, and doesn’t do any better with it than Lambert. Moreover, I didn’t get the sense of there being any real chemistry between them.

James McMaster rounds out the cast as the Young Man who may be Graves’ reincarnated wife. McMaster does well, I think, blending the feminine and the gay in this key but decidedly less demanding part.

Director Bocock-Natale keeps things interesting, but ultimately, I think, THE CORRESPONDENT is a tease—a character study dressed up like a Hitchcock thriller. Caveat emptor. Me, I’m going to Amazon to look for some Philip Glass piano music!

