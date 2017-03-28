“THE BUFFALO TRAVELING ROADSHOW OPERA“

Opera is coming to all corners of Buffalo. In 2017, Nickel City Opera (NCO) will literally be taking their shows on the road, as the opera company is scheduled to make appearances from venues that range from The Saturn Club to Silo City. This is a herculean effort to bring top tier opera to the masses, in a way that is completely unprecedented.

Not only will the opera company be delivering opera to your doorstep, orchestrators will also be ensuring that the performances are stellar in quality, while being approachable at the same time.

NCO first went on the road with its highly anticipated original opera “SHOT”, which appeared on the grand stage of Shea’s (lead image). The company’s next big feat will be the showing of Mozart’s ‘The Impresario’, an opera in which Mozart himself described as “comedy with music”. According to NCO, it was “written on the urging of “the imperial command” of the Holy Roman Emperor Joseph II in 1786 who had invited 80 guests to a private luncheon.”

NCO travels from the Lancaster Opera House to The Saturn Club on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo to Villa Maria College on the border of Cheektowaga to Silo City and The Hotel Lafayette in Downtown Buffalo.

“This year NCO will be taking opera to the people. We have chosen a number of local and suburban venues and a range of programming for those who have never been exposed to opera before to come out and have some fun with us and get their first taste of a classic musical artform in a relaxed atmosphere ‘The Impresario’ will be a simple evening featuring a modernized Mozart classic comedy in English that everyone can enjoy.” -Valerian Ruminski, NCO General Director

2017 will be n exciting year for NCO. Not only will the opera company be spreading its wings throughout Buffalo, it will also be enjoying the recent accolades bestowed upon General Director, Valerian Ruminski, who was recently honored at the National Opera Conference in Dallas, TX. The award was for her stalwart work to elevate the role of opera within one’s community, whil maintaining a level of excellence at the same time.

“On behalf of the staff and membership of OPERA America, please accept my congratulations and thank you for your exceptional contribution to the field of opera.” – Marc A. Scorca, President/CEO Opera America.

“THE BUFFALO TRAVELING ROADSHOW OPERA“

DATES & PLACES

Gotta’ Love Mozart Concert

Sunday, April 9th, 2:30pm

Presenting arias and songs of the genius of Mozart, from the Nickel City Opera Vocal Studio. Performers include John Clayton, tenor; James Judd, tenor; Emily Yancey, soprano; Jena Abati, soprano; Suzanne Fatta, mezzo-soprano; and other surprise guests. Local native Michael Serio on piano accompanying such gems as “Il mio tesoro” from Don Giovanni, “Deh Vieni non Tardar” from The Marriage of Figaro and “Ach Ich Fuhl’s” from The Magic Flute.

FOR TICKETS:

Lancaster Opera House

21 Central Avenue

Lancaster, NY

716.683.1776

$18 Adult/$15 Senior/$10 Student

www.lancopera.org

‘The Impresario’ by Mozart at The Saturn Club

Wednesday, May 24th, 7:00pm

A hilarious one act opera in English. This modernized Mozart gem will be presented on the ballroom stage of The Saturn Club on Delaware Ave for a special ‘Opera Night’ opening the club to all Western New York opera patrons. See the lovely interior of one of Buffalo’s most prestigious clubs and enjoy a classic performance featuring Valerian Ruminski, Brian Cheverie, David Macadam, Rose Serrano and Emily Yancey. Piano accompaniment by Maestro Matthias Manasi. Cash Bar.

FOR TICKETS:

www.eventbrite.com or at the door

The Saturn Club

977 Delaware Avenue

Buffalo, NY

716.884.8800

$25 General Admission

www.nickelcityoperaco.com

‘The Impresario’ by Mozart at Villa

Thursday, May 25th, 7:00pm

Presented in the Villa Maria intimate Concert Hall. NCO is proud to partner with this long established liberal arts college. Featuring Valerian Ruminski, Brian Cheverie, David Macadam, Rose Serrano and Emily Yancey. Piano accompaniment by Maestro Matthias Manasi. Villa Maria is ‘Where Talent Takes You’ offering degrees in Music and Music Industry teaching musical artistic preparation, professional performance etiquette and stage demeanor.

FOR TICKETS:

www.eventbrite.com or at the door

Villa Maria College

240 Pine Ridge Road

Buffalo, NY

$25 General Admission/Student 2 for 1 Admission

www.nickelcityoperaco.com

‘Echoes of Opera III’ at Silo City

Friday, June 2nd, 6:00pm-

In its third incarnation, join us after work for a unique acoustic experience inside the 90 foot silo at SILO CITY on Childs Street near the Louisiana Street bridge. Nickel City Opera General Director and Metropolitan Opera singer Valerian Ruminski accompanied by Maestro Matthias Manasi on piano. Hear provocative and interesting sounds ricochet off the walls!

FOR TICKETS:

www.eventbrite.com or at the door

Silo City

Childs Street

Buffalo, NY

$10 General Admission/Food & Drinks

www.nickelcityoperaco.com

NCO 9th Annual Dinner

Tuesday, June 6th, 6:00pm

A wonderful evening of music, food and fun at the prestigious Saturn Club of Buffalo. Enjoy a silent auction, raffles, opera singing and a full course dinner, cash bar.

FOR TICKETS:

www.eventbrite.com or at the door

The Saturn Club

977 Delaware Avenue

Buffalo, NY

716.884.8800

$60 General Admission/Full Dinner & Cash Bar

www.nickelcityoperaco.com

Broadway Hits at The Lafayette Hotel

Thursday, June 22nd, 5pm

Enjoy an after work get together with songs of Broadway at the historic Lafayette Hotel in the Crystal Ballroom. Nickel City Opera hosts with a cash bar and hor d’oeuvres . Don’t miss a fun social event with Sinatra, Cole Porter, Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein and well known favorites.

FOR TICKETS:

www.eventbrite.com or at the door

The Lafayette Hotel/Crystal Ballroom

391 Washington Street

Buffalo, NY

$15 General Admission/Cash Bar & Hors d’oeuvres

www.nickelcityoperaco.com