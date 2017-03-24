Standing in Solidarity With Our Seniors: Meals on Wheels of WNY asks for your support

The proposed federal budget threatens to make devastating cuts to funding for Meals on Wheels of WNY. New York State Senator Tim Kennedy and Tara A. Ellis, President and CEO of Meals on Wheel of WNY are asking our community to rally to support this critical program which provides meals to Seniors, as well as rally to increase volunteers from the City of Good Neighbors.

The event, which will be held today, March 24 begins at 3 p.m. at Meals on Wheels for WNY Headquarters, 100 James E. Casey Drive, Buffalo. Join Senator Kennedy, Tara A. Ellis, Meals on Wheels volunteers, as well as Meals on Wheels recipients to talk about to how this invaluable program has made a difference.

900,000 Nutritious meals served annually in WNY. 3,600 Clients per day served. 1,700 Volunteers offering nutritious food and a friendly visit

“Day in and day out, Meals on Wheels is there for our seniors and most vulnerable neighbors, and now it’s time we, as a region and as a state, stand up and support them when they need it most,” said Senator Tim Kennedy. “This is a network of volunteers that deliver so much more than meals- they deliver a sense of community, friendship, compassion and kindness. As a result, we as Western New Yorkers will deliver a message to Washington: any cuts are to this essential resource are unacceptable.”

In the Pres ident’s newly released federal budget proposal, funding for the Department of Health and Human Services would be slashed by 17.9% and funding for the Department of Agriculture could see cuts of 21%, casting the support Meals on Wheels relies on into limbo if passed.

“Meals on Wheels in WNY and across the country does in fact work. And it works as a lifeline and a tremendous economic value for American taxpayers,” Tara A. Ellis, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels for WNY, said. “The fiscal return on investment via MOW programs is incredible. We can feed 40 neighbors and keep them in their homes for the same cost as putting one neighbor in a nursing home. And the ROI for maintaining independence and dignity is priceless. We are grateful for the bi-partisan support of all of our WNY elected officials at every level of government as we push back against this proposed budget for a more rational solution that does not put our most vulnerable neighbors at risk.”

As part of a volunteer team, a driver and a server deliver meals together, for as little as one hour per day, once a week, or once a month. For more information on Meals on Wheels, or how you can become a volunteer, call (716) 822-2002, www.mealsonwheelswny.org.