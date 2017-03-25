What kid doesn’t The Zoo? And for the most part, kids are crazy about camps. So when you take the two, and create Zoo Camps, well, that’s about the best thing since the invention of peanut butter and jelly (the perfect zoo and camp snack!).
Zoo Camps are nothing new at the Buffalo Zoo. In fact, these camps have been been in place for more than 30 years. During that time, countless kids have been treated to in-depth animal adventures. These memorable adventures teach the campers to appreciate wildlife and to respect the planet. With so many endangered species, and natural habitats at risk day-in and day-out, it’s more important than ever to provide fun, educational opportunities for a young generation that will ultimately be the stewards of our planet.
Each day of each week-long session of Zoo Camp includes themed workshops, arts and crafts, guided tours to exhibits specific to the day’s theme, live animal presentations, and loads of group games and activities.
“Our Zoo Camps are such a great way for young children to have fun exploring the Zoo while we sneak in a bit of learning about nature and conservation,” said Tiffany Vanderwerf, the Zoo’s Curator of Education. “The success of the camps and the number of repeat campers we see is a testament to the outstanding work our Education Department does to develop top-notch camper experiences.”
Spring and summer Zoo Camps
Spring Camp will be held from April 10-14 and runs from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. each day. Summer Camp runs from July 10 through August 25, Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. For more information about Zoo Camp please call (716)-995-6128 or visit buffalozoo.org
The Buffalo Zoo is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Grounds remain open for one hour after admission gates close.