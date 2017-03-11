Sculpture Design Competition at the Richardson Olmsted Complex

The Richardson Olmsted Complex has entered a different mode, per its set of planning stages. Now that the opening of the phenomenal complex is imminent, one of the final touches to be added will be a dramatic contemporary sculpture. At this point, a coalition of groups have come together to commission the work of art. They have done this by announcing a Sculpture Design Competition. This “call for work” is being orchestrated by the Richardson Olmsted Complex, along with Buffalo Renaissance Foundation, Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center, and the (Lipsey) Buffalo Architecture Center. The final piece will be part of the ongoing efforts of the Buffalo Renaissance Foundation Sculptural Art Initiative’s “Spirit of Buffalo” sculpture series.
In an effort to contribute to the City of Buffalo’s current resurgence, the Buffalo Renaissance Foundation has committed to placing five sculptures celebrating the “Spirit of Buffalo” throughout the city. These sculptures salute Buffalo in both traditional (realistic) and contemporary (abstract) art forms.
Three of the five sculptures have already been created and placed throughout the city. The Richardson-Olmsted work will be the fourth in the series. This particular work will emulate the “Spirit of Community”, which has been a recurring theme in Buffalo, as of late.
A Request for Proposals (RFP) has been issued, which will hopefully circulate throughout the region. Once complete, the public work of art will he installed at the new north entry drop-off. This RFP is part of an even larger city-wide scope, to bring powerful, inspirational and thoughtful public art to all corners of the City of Buffalo. This particular work of art will be seen by visitors from around the globe, who will be coming to Buffalo to witness the transformation of this building, this complex, into world-renowned urban resort, hotel and conference center.