Savarino Purchases Former School; Eleven Apartments Planned

Reuse of the former St. Clare Roman Catholic Church school at 169 Elk Street is marching forward. Savarino Companies’ 169 Elk Street LLC purchased the properties at 169 Elk and 57 Euclid from St. Clare Roman Catholic Church Society of Buffalo NY on Friday for $200,000.
Plans call for 11 market-rate apartments and first floor commercial or community space. It will be named McDermott Lofts, after the founder of what was once St. Stephens Church, Father Eugene McDermott.
The first floor will contain a two-bedroom unit with a large raised foyer, a laundry room, and the commercial space. The remaining ten apartments will each have one bedroom – four on both the second and third floors, and two on the fourth floor that will also contain a tenant lounge.
Work is expected to start this spring with completion scheduled for March 2017. Abstract Architecture, PC designed the project.
