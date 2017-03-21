Riverkeeper and GLBC ‘Brewing Good’ Tap Takeover for World Water Day

On Wednesday, March 22, Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper will be teaming up with Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) to host a “tap takeover” at Colter Bay, corner of Delaware and Allen. The event is a celebration for World Water Day, a tribute that has become increasingly important as fresh, clean water becomes a scarce commodity around the world. This happy hour event brings together those who care and understand that Buffalo is one of the stewards for fresh water resources in the United States. This is a herculean responsibility that must not be taken lightly.
To show our appreciation and support for the communities where our beer is sold, we’re partnering with like-minded non-profit organizations to present a month of service projects throughout our distribution footprint. – Brewing Good (Great Lakes Brewing Company).
The GLBC and Riverkeeper tap takeover at Colter Bay is scheduled to take place from 5pm to 7pm. Partial proceeds from the event will go towards Riverkeeper, for their continued work when it comes to ensuring that we have access to the cleanest natural waters possible.