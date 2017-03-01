Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Restoration work on Parkside Candy is a Natural

After spending some time gawking at stereo equipment at The Speaker Shop in the University District, yesterday, my wife and I decided to head over to grab some sweets at Parkside Candy. We had not been there since the candy shop had completed the recent interior portion of renovation work, thanks to a $125,000 Better Buffalo Fund grant (Empire State Development and New York State Homes and Community Renewal.) Those initial funds will be matched in order to complete a $230,000 renovation of the building. 

The interior of Parkside Candy is as stunning as ever. Funds went into redoing the floors, replacing lights inside the candy displays, sealing and painting the walls and the ceilings, repairing light sconces and updating the seating area. I imagine that it now looks as it once did way back in the day.

Historic photo: Parkside Candy | Building was built in 1925 – business opened in 1927

Come Springtime, the final phase of repairs will commence on the building’s exterior. The candy store’s masonry will be cleaned, repaired and repointed, new retractable awnings will be installed, and, most importantly, the business’ beloved neon sign will be restored to its former glowing glory. Owners expect the restoration work to be fully complete by mid-spring (learn more). 

Part chocolate shop, part milkshake and ice cream bar, and part candy store, Parkside Candy remains a beloved local favorite that draws people from all over WNY (and beyond). The young lady who prepared my milkshake told me that ever since the interior work was completed, business has been way up (thanks to all of the media coverage).

Hopefully this spike in business will be more of a long lasting growth curve – this is such a unique business that needs to be supported by the entire community for decades moving forward. There are fewer and fewer old fashioned places such as this in America – we are lucky to have one that us fully operational and on its way to getting completely restored inside and out.

Parkside Candy | 3208 Main Street | Buffalo, NY 14214 | (716) 833-7540 | Facebook

  • David

    Sorry it just makes me sick that someone can let a business building go and then get matching funds from the government to cherry it out. Now Phill can take the summer off, head to the beach and not have a worry in the world.

    • Josh Robinson

      I know it’s not very free market of me, but I’m okay with giving a leg up to the neighborhood businesses that have stood the test of time and remained open when the rest of the neighborhood declined or moved out. I’m thinking long-time operations like Parkside Candy, Scherer Furniture, Mazurek’s Bakery, The Swannie House, etc.

      We gave Delaware North huge tax breaks just to build a new HQ, why can’t deserving small businesses receive these small grants?

      • BuffaloGals

        Yeah, I’m kind of torn between these two comments. But not having any insight into how much renovations costs/how much profit this place is making, I’ll tend to lean towards Josh’s sentiment…without the subsidy, I imagine we’d lose this gem sooner than later.

        • eagercolin

          We never had it. It’s owned by somebody else.

          • Josh Robinson

            ? Of course it is. I think BufflaloGals meant “we’d lose it” as in the neighborhood would be deprived of a beloved establishment