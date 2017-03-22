Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Residential Units Planned on Tri-Main Campus

1 Comment

Tri-Main Development is adding a housing component south of its mammoth commercial complex. Tri-Main is renovating former Phoenix Frontier Inc. buildings into additional commercial space and an unknown number of market-rate apartments. The properties at 100 and 111 Leroy Avenue and 45 Jewett Avenue were purchased by Tri-Main on June 4, 2014 for $300,000.

BHNT Architects designed the project that combined building reuse and small additions. From the Planning Board application:

This project was previously submitted for a building permit for an entire building renovation. To date renovations have been completed to the two-story (100 Leroy) masonry building at the corner of Leroy Avenue and Halbert Street under Phase 1 construction, leaving the link and three story building at the corner of Jewett Avenue and Halbert Street unaffected.

The attached documents encompass Phase 2 renovations to the existing one story link and three story building. Affecting all three floors, the renovation will require selective demolition, new building construction to add an entry and 2nd floor at the existing link, and structural modifications. This in turn will complete the entire building renovation as intended.

The project is on the Planning Board’s Monday agenda.

  Texpat

    Awesome. Now let’s get passenger train service running on the beltline and turn this into a transit oriented development hub.