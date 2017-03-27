Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Redevelopment Proposed for 917 E. Delavan Avenue

2 Comments

A charming two-story building at 917 E. Delavan Avenue is getting a new lease on life. Mt. Olive Development Corporation is working with Creative Structures Services Inc. and CV3 Architectural to renovate the building into 10 apartments.

The two-story, 6,400 sq.ft. building is located at the corner of Cambridge Avenue, not far from Erie County Medical Center and the upcoming Northland Corridor Redevelopment Project. It is a few blocks east of Mt. Olive Baptist Church located at 701 East Delavan Avenue.

“These will be quality units and supportive of the Northland project,” says David Pawlik, president of Creative Structures Services, Inc.

The $1.5 million project is expected to be completed early next year.

  • Giovanni Centurione

    is the first floor going to be commercial or apartments? no mention

    • eagercolin

      10 units in a 6400 sq/ft building — the first floor better be apartments, unless they’re marketing them to contortionists.