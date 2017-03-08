Red Siren to Open on Elmwood Avenue

Red Siren, the women’s fashion boutique that first opened up at HarborCenter in 2015 (see here), will be opening a second location on Elmwood Avenue in the former Hero Burger spot. Hero Burger, a Canadian restaurant chain, came and went in a what seemed like an instant. Now the northwest corner of Elmwood and Bidwell will transition from a restaurant to retail.

When it comes to the Elmwood Village, this is about the most high profile location one could dream to possess. Not to say that that makes or breaks a business, as we can plainly see. But if Red Siren has managed to make it as long as it has down at Canalside, this new location should bode very well for the business.

With the onslaught of restaurants opening in the city, it’s good to see a stylish boutique setting up shop on Elmwood. Boutique owner Sharon Randaccio has already garnered an impressive clientele, by carrying lines that are either exclusive to her shop, or hard to find elsewhere.

Red Siren is a vibrant, chic clothing and accessories store for women. The concept should do great in the Elmwood Village, especially at this highly trafficked corner.