Red Siren to Open on Elmwood Avenue

Red Siren, the women’s fashion boutique that first opened up at HarborCenter in 2015 (see here), will be opening a second location on Elmwood Avenue in the former Hero Burger spot. Hero Burger, a Canadian restaurant chain, came and went in a what seemed like an instant. Now the northwest corner of Elmwood and Bidwell will transition from a restaurant to retail.

When it comes to the Elmwood Village, this is about the most high profile location one could dream to possess. Not to say that that makes or breaks a business, as we can plainly see. But if Red Siren has managed to make it as long as it has down at Canalside, this new location should bode very well for the business.

With the onslaught of restaurants opening in the city, it’s good to see a stylish boutique setting up shop on Elmwood. Boutique owner Sharon Randaccio has already garnered an impressive clientele, by carrying lines that are either exclusive to her shop, or hard to find elsewhere. 

Red Siren is a vibrant, chic clothing and accessories store for women. The concept should do great in the Elmwood Village, especially at this highly trafficked corner.

  • robert biniszkiewicz

    re: “When it comes to the Elmwood Village, this is about the most high profile location one could dream to possess. Not to say that that makes or breaks a business, as we can plainly see.”

    Rent in excess of $5k/month has a bit to do with that, too. Hero’s burgers were nothing special; hard to sell enough mediocre product to cover that nut.

  • eagercolin

    I think Hero Burger closed because it wasn’t funky, artsy, and diverse enough for the EV.

    • TakeItElsewhere

      I know you’re just trolling and all, but sheesh

      • eagercolin

        The EV is full of such special people that it needs businesses with just the right amount of artsiness and diversity. Businesses that might work elsewhere in the city (a scary place with 4 story buildings and where the unwashed scum live) just won’t work there.

        • JCCAP

          do you just rotate the same 3 or 4 comments over and over?

      • Captain Picard

        Sometimes trolls make good (and funny) points.

  • Nick

    Hahaha yesssss finally I have been desperately waiting for that place to close. What a sad excuse for a hamburger, even bad for fast food.

  • BuffaLife

    I may be in the minority here, but I liked Hero Burger. However, their customer service was the absolute worst, so the two times I went there were enough for me to deal with that. I wish Red Siren good luck in that spot.