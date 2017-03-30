Fleet Feet Sports, Buffalo’s running headquarters, is getting ready to launch a full season of Pub Runs. Pub Runs start with a fun run, so that everyone gets a nice workout. After the runs, participants head out to grab drinks, socialize, discuss running in Buffalo, unwind, and meet new friends.
2 or 4 mile run/walk, followed by drink specials and socialization.
The first pub run of the season kicks off at IronWorks in the Cobblestone District on Thursday, April 6, starting at 6pm. There are six more pub runs to follow, each set up with a unique home base location. Following is the event line-up:
April 6th, 2017 – Iron Works, 6pm
May 4th, 2017 – Big Ditch Brewing Company, 6pm
June 1st, 2017 – Resurgence Brewing Company, 6pm
July 6th, 2017 – Deep South Taco (Hertel location), 6pm
August 3rd – Flying Bison Brewing Company, 6pm
September 7th, 2017 – Hydraulic Hearth, 6pm
October 5th, 2017 – Buffalo Riverworks, 6pm
