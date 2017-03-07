Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Per Higgins – There can only be one!

8 Comments

Congressman Brian Higgins is pushing harder for the Central Terminal as the preferred Amtrak station. He is calling upon Amtrak officials to be decisive in its decision, and to recognize the only real and responsible choice when it comes to pinpointing the preferred location. 

In a letter to the President and CEO of the National Passenger Rail Corporation (doing business as Amtrak) Higgins says “the Corporation should more forcefully and specifically advocate for the return of service to the Central Terminal, as such return is in the interest of the Corporation and its ridership.”

The Buffalo Train Station Site Selection Force recently received written testimony from the Corporation, noting, “Amtrak currently serves the Buffalo area with two stations – Buffalo Exchange and Buffalo Depew.  The first thing the Task Force needs to address is whether or not there should be one or two stations.  This decision will help frame the decision for the new station site.” 

Higgins wrote back, seeking clarity on the decision making process, stating, “The committee is currently framing their deliberation around the question of how best to replace the Exchange Street station; if the question were changed to where best to site a combined replacement to both stations, the case for the Buffalo Central Terminal would then become even more compelling.”

“Buffalo is on the rise and selection of the Central Terminal not only makes an investment in one of the City’s neglected neighborhoods, but it sets a plan for this great city to be connected to other great cities across the nation for years to come,” said Higgins, who expressed concern that the site selection process “is on course to make a serious, generational mistake by failing to return service to Buffalo’s historic, landmark New York Central Terminal complex.”

The Congressman goes on to say in the letter, “the Corporation should note the benefit to its Buffalo-Area customers of access to points West which can be had from Central Terminal but which cannot be had from Exchange Street – 319 of Amtrak’s 510 destinations (or 63%) are more accessible from Buffalo’s Central Terminal than they are from an Exchange Street Station.  These include but are not limited to: Cleveland, Chicago, and then from Amtrak’s hub in Chicago to destinations like Minneapolis, Seattle, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Memphis, the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Yellowstone.

“If this community is going to invest millions of dollars in a train station it is imperative we understand the long-term plans for Amtrak service in Western New York and make the best decision to facilitate opportunities for rail and multi-modal enhancements and expansions well into the future,” said Higgins. 

Photo: Joe Cascio

  • Daniel Zielinski

    It would be foolish to waste space at Canalside on a train and bus station. I don’t think it is smart to have a new station that cannot be a main hub to go east and west, which Canalside couldn’t provide. That area is already attracting tons of visitors and hopefully the development we’ve been promised will actually come to fruition. If there is a realistic opportunity to use the Terminal as the new location it should be done without a doubt. This area needs some type of catalyst to swing momentum on the East Side. Im not saying that this might transform the whole neighborhood or building, but it is a start. Who knows if we will ever come this close to finding a reason to use the terminal again?

    • LongGoneeee

      It’s foolish to call a train station wasted space.

      What is the ultimate goal of a transportation project like a train station? It’s not to spur development or to revitalize a struggling neighborhood. No. It’s to bring people into the city as efficiently as possible and as often as possible. Period. Full Stop.

      CanalSide is a destination. The Casino is a destination. KeyBank Arena is a destination. HarborCenter is a destination. Riverworks is a destination. Downtown hotels and the convention center are a destination. A football stadium is a destination (if built).

      Guess what all of these have in common? They are all walking distance from a train station at CanalSide.

      Buffalo has the opportunity to build a train station that would bring not just the current passengers but the tens of thousands more right into the heart of the the city. The sales pitch get on the train in Rochester or Hamilton or Toronto and come to Buffalo for the day or the weekend.

      When you come you won’t be dropped off in the worst neighborhood in town. You won’t need to take a cab or a bus to a place to do shit. You just walk out of the train station and start spending money.

      What’s foolish is taking this once in a lifetime opportunity to bring people into the city via a transportation project and use it as an attempted catalyst to bring back a neighborhood or to restore a historic building.

  • BeatHarvard

    The Central Terminal is in such an unfortunate location. As much as everyone likes to claim that Buffalo is making a “comeback” the city continues to bleed people and jobs every single year. Government-subsidized developments are great but they certainly don’t constitute a comeback, and even if the population trend reverses the last place that’s going to improve is Buffalo’s East Side. Rolling up into that neighborhood is not exactly the first impression we want to give to out of town visitors.

    That said, Higgins is probably on the correct side of this debate. Consolidating stations under a single roof and getting rid of Depew is a major plus. Exchange St receives a ton of criticism, deservedly so as it is a dump, but Depew Station is bland and depressing too, just in better shape. Not to mention the obvious factor of preserving/restoring the Central Terminal which is an absolute gem.

    To get the project right, they need to make it as easy as possible for Amtrak passengers to get Downtown without ever stepping foot outside the Terminal. That means extending the Metro Rail to the Central Terminal and hopefully renovating DL&W terminal to serve as a modern Canalside station. Hopefully it’s done right, because this might be the last opportunity to save the Terminal.

    • LongGoneeee

      So if I have this right…you said that in order to get it right they need to make it as easy as possible to get passengers to downtown. Then your solution is to extend the metro rail rather than…wait for it….just building the station downtown?

      Am I taking crazy pills? You’re making the solution to the problem twice as complex as it needs to be.

      Build the station downtown and put passengers downtown. It’s as simple as that. Unless you have other motives than bringing passengers downtown. Which is clearly and sadly the case for many on this.

  • Matthew Ricchiazzi

    It’s a waste of money. Shut down the Exchange Street Station. Everyone can use Depew, and we don’t have to spend a dime.

    Central Terminal is only viable after the Belt Line gets built. Riders will arrive, will take in horrible images of the city, and will be afraid to leave the building until a taxi or family scoop them from the station. It would be a disaster and everyone would use the Depew Station because they are (wrongly) very afraid of that neighborhood. Don’t put the cart before the horse.

    The Canalside location makes the most sense from a transit interconnectivity / passenger usage perspective. Riders can easily get on the Metrorail, or find dozens of Bus routes downtown.

    Our objective should be to build a modern metropolitan transit system that priorities ease of passenger use over all else, thereby restoring a city — our objective should not be merely to restore a building.

    • Randy503

      Depew is non functional. All passengers must board from the south track, regardless of whether the train is going east or west. That means that trains, including CSX trains, must be sidelined, creating horrible delays. Rochester had the exact same problem, and they are rebuilding their station at a cost of over $20 million.

      CT is the only viable option that services ALL trains.

      • Ian

        An earlier article on this site noted the train delays as being the biggest problem. I didn’t know that Depew station had that issue as in the past, I’ve taken the Exchange street station for my rides because I believe in using my money to support my beliefs. With Depew station’s issues, it seems like a no brainer to bring the train station into an area that can service both directions of traffic.

        Matt R. makes a good point too. In order to develop the east side fully, the belt line needs to be brought back on line. For that matter, lots more investment into rail into this area.

        I wonder what the WNY transportation committee is up to? This falls perfectly within their scope of coming up with a mass transit master plan.

  • Paul B

    Quotes: “Buffalo is on the rise and selection of the Central Terminal not only
    makes an investment in one of the City’s neglected neighborhoods, but it
    sets a plan for this great city to be connected to other great cities
    across the nation for years to come”

    How does Central Terminal connect to other great cities in ways that Depew, Exchange Street etc. can’t?

    CT is a great piece of architecture. But that doesn’t make it a the best passenger rail station option. Invest in CT… repurpose it in a way that will have better efficacy in lifting the neighborhood.