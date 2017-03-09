Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Parking Lot Proposed for 880 Elmwood Avenue

3 Comments

A proposed project on Elmwood is likely to draw some angst. Kevin Barry is seeking to construct a public, paid 16-space parking lot at 880 Elmwood Avenue at St. James Place. It would be built on a 38’ x 180’ lot left vacant after a 2014 fire.

From the application to the Zoning Board of Appeals:

Our client, the Owner of 880 Elmwood, is proposing to construct a public, paid parking lot for a vacant lot between St James and Lafayette. The lot is vacant due to a fire on the property which destroyed a rental property. This has caused a hardship for the Owner. The cost to develop the parcel into housing is prohibitive at this time but the Owner eventually hopes to develop the property after generating revenue from parking which would be offered at same cost as off street metered parking. Retail stores, businesses, restaurants & residents would benefit from additional parking, particularly St James which has limited parking. The owner may also offer monthly parking.

A sculpture and bench seating will be provided to add character to the street front. Construction would commence about 6 weeks after approvals and be for a duration of 3 months.

A variance to permitted use, screening and wheel stop requirements in being sought. The Zoning Board will consider the item at its March 15 meeting.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • David A. Steele

    What a waste. Should not be allowed.

  • JSmith37

    This is zoned N-2C, and commercial parking lots as a primary use are explicitly disallowed. Only “neighborhood parking lots” operated by government or a nonprofit organization are allowed. It’s very difficult to see any justification for a variance other than “I don’t feel like following the zoning code”.

  • Jackey Elinski

    As the person who has lived in blue house next door to this for over 20 years, I just have to say this is horrible. Just what is needed…16 parking spaces sandwiched between two houses. Not enough room there at all. People and cars will be up against our windows and porches. Constant noise and disruption. Meanwhile, this block of Elmwood is about the easiest one to park on. Hopefully after he has collected enough money from charging for parking he will build another atrociously ugly building that will dwarf our century plus old Victorian homes like all the other new builds around here! THAT