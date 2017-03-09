Parking Lot Proposed for 880 Elmwood Avenue

A proposed project on Elmwood is likely to draw some angst. Kevin Barry is seeking to construct a public, paid 16-space parking lot at 880 Elmwood Avenue at St. James Place. It would be built on a 38’ x 180’ lot left vacant after a 2014 fire.

From the application to the Zoning Board of Appeals:

Our client, the Owner of 880 Elmwood, is proposing to construct a public, paid parking lot for a vacant lot between St James and Lafayette. The lot is vacant due to a fire on the property which destroyed a rental property. This has caused a hardship for the Owner. The cost to develop the parcel into housing is prohibitive at this time but the Owner eventually hopes to develop the property after generating revenue from parking which would be offered at same cost as off street metered parking. Retail stores, businesses, restaurants & residents would benefit from additional parking, particularly St James which has limited parking. The owner may also offer monthly parking.

A sculpture and bench seating will be provided to add character to the street front. Construction would commence about 6 weeks after approvals and be for a duration of 3 months.

A variance to permitted use, screening and wheel stop requirements in being sought. The Zoning Board will consider the item at its March 15 meeting.