On Track: Notice of Public Open House

Mayor Brown and the Buffalo Train Station Site Selection Committee will be hosting a Public Open House, to share ongoing development regarding the future location of this city’s new train terminal. The future site of the train terminal will certainly infuse the designated area with life and good fortune? There are a couple of trains of thought here…

Rendering of proposed station at Larkinville, now off the table

Does the site get selected because there is already a certain amount of development and vigor surrounding the location? Or does the site get determined because it needs an injection of development, thus acting as a springboard for development in the neighborhood? According to a recent article in the Buffalo News, the Larkinville location has been nixed.

Unofficial Nexus concept (Canalside) – Tim Tielman

There are some who feel that dual stations is the key to making the formula work, though typically a city does not have two stations. Could Buffalo break the mold and have one primary station, and then a secondary station? And is anyone talking about the Belt Line, as it pertains to the station?

Come hear what consultants from WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff have determined so far. The group was brought aboard by the NYS Department of Transportation to provide technical advice for the selection committee. They will discuss test fits (station, site, platform and track) at each of the vying locations.

Purportedly, the final decision for site location will be made at the end of March, so we’re getting close.

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

5pm to 7pm

Buffalo Museum of Science | 1020 Humboldt Parkway | Cummings Room

Lead image: Unofficial Central Terminal rendering – Seth C. Triggs

  • JKR

    Underground station downtown with underground mall. Think commuter rail.

    • Randy503

      Think pipe dreams.

  • Ian

    Bravo Queenseyes, you’ve managed to have dialogue on a political topic based on facts and discussed the options that could propose compromise. This article was a refreshing read.

  • David Pastor

    Restoration of Central Terminal would make national news and the wow factor would be over the top for travelers. Plus it would be totally functional for trains in and out making time more efficient. The bonus also is bus and taxis hub with NFTA offices there as well. Plus Stilson will open his wallet and develop the rest of the site. Would be one giant success story with endless potential.

    • Randy503

      And it’s located right on the Beltline as well. But the most important reason to choose the CT is because it can service all trains passing through Buffalo, whereas downtown will only serve a few. The vast majority of passenger travelers use the Depew station, and we would still need to either rehab Depew or the CT to accommodate them.

      • David Pastor

        Canalside is doing just fine without a train station and is too cramped anyway. Will be a crime if CT and the east side residents get overlooked again.

  • No_Illusions

    If we’re going to do the Central Terminal, then there needs to be an intuitive way to get downtown. Otherwise just build it downtown.

    Do both and have the NFTA work on a commuter rail line. The main issue is working with CSX if we’re not going to put in an extra set of rails.

    The Niagara Airbase, Cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda, all the factories along River road, Blackrock, the Westside, Downtown, Larkin, Villages of Depew and Lancaster, maybe Batavia as the Terminus

    We’re looking at nearly 300,000 people in that corridor and half of the region’s area of employment.

    Alternatively a Metrorail extension also makes sense. The CT can be phase one with phase two going all the way to the airport/Williamsville.

  • BeatHarvard

    I’m just dreaming here but I think it would be really cool to see Amtrak trains rolling in downtown by the water. Makes the city feel more lively.

  • Doug Wallis

    I think Buffalo is unusual in that there are opportunities for 2 rail stations: 1) downtown for light rail or commuter rail to Niagara Falls (a very long time away) 2) central terminal for high speed rail and all other passenger rail.
    -we know its a matter of time before the light rail is extended to Amherst Campus (I prefer a straight Millersport Highway rather than a Niagara Falls Blvd/Maple detour).
    -it is also common sense that choosing the Central Terminal (which I support) requires a light rail extension to it. It also opens the door to moving maintenance sheds out of the DLW to the CT allowing it to be redeveloped (preferably as a Seattle Style market). It also opens the door to the Bus Station moving to the CT.
    A RAIL STATION/BUS STATION IS NOT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. IT MIGHT HAVE BEEN PRIOR TO AIR TRAVEL BUT NOW ITS AS STUPID AS SAYING TO PUT THE AIRPORT DOWNTOWN. THE WESTSIDE, SOUTH & NORTH BUFFALO IS DOING WELL. THE KEY TO DOWNTOWN IS STABILIZING THE WIDE SWATH OF THE EASTSIDE.