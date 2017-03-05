Mayor Brown and the Buffalo Train Station Site Selection Committee will be hosting a Public Open House, to share ongoing development regarding the future location of this city’s new train terminal. The future site of the train terminal will certainly infuse the designated area with life and good fortune? There are a couple of trains of thought here…

Does the site get selected because there is already a certain amount of development and vigor surrounding the location? Or does the site get determined because it needs an injection of development, thus acting as a springboard for development in the neighborhood? According to a recent article in the Buffalo News, the Larkinville location has been nixed.

There are some who feel that dual stations is the key to making the formula work, though typically a city does not have two stations. Could Buffalo break the mold and have one primary station, and then a secondary station? And is anyone talking about the Belt Line, as it pertains to the station?

Come hear what consultants from WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff have determined so far. The group was brought aboard by the NYS Department of Transportation to provide technical advice for the selection committee. They will discuss test fits (station, site, platform and track) at each of the vying locations.

Purportedly, the final decision for site location will be made at the end of March, so we’re getting close.

On Track: Notice of Public Open House

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

5pm to 7pm

Buffalo Museum of Science | 1020 Humboldt Parkway | Cummings Room

Lead image: Unofficial Central Terminal rendering – Seth C. Triggs