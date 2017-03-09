On the Market: Cobblestone District “Development (or parking) Site”

An industrial building with on-site parking directly across from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino is for sale. The nearly 10,000 sq.ft. building on a .35 acre parcel is listed for $795,000.
From the RealtyUSA Commercial listing:
This is a development site; parking for Key Bank Arena or Casino; Existing 9,720 SF Industrial Bldg. to lease out or take down for more parking. Currently parking for 26 cars; could park 60+ with building down.
On Michigan directly across from Casino; Between Perry and S. Park.
Get Connected: Timothy Hourihan, RealtyUSA Commercial- 716.856.7107
