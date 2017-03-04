Office Space Now Available in Seneca One Tower

There are signs of life at Seneca One Tower. CBRE Buffalo has announced that it is listing 600,000 square feet of office space within Buffalo’s largest tower. The announcement comes shortly after Douglas Development Corporation stated that it would be entering into a City review process of the proposed plans to convert One Seneca Tower into a mixed-use facility.
CBRE Buffalo is listing available square footage with the following breakdown os specs:
Washington, DC-based Douglas Development added that it would be taking a phased approach to the development of the property. Obviously, the plans thus far look pretty exciting. Now, the search is on for companies that would want to claim space in a building that will ultimately be very desirable due to its prime location. Not to mention all of the mixed-use amenities being baked into the development project.
It will be interesting to see if all of the hype surrounding development plans will be enough to start drawing companies back to the tower.
