Office Space Now Available in Seneca One Tower

Original Verdadism paintings and framed giclee fine art prints will be on exhibit from March 3 to March 24, 2017. The reception for Soraida Martinez is Saturday, March 4, 2017, from 2-4 PM. All are welcome to meet the artist and have a dialogue on women’s rights, race relations and social justice.

Born in Harlem NYC, Soraida Martinez is known for creating the art style of Verdadism. Since 1992, the artist has been speaking out against the prejudice that still pervades America society. For 25 years now, the artist has been creating paintings and writing social commentaries based on her personal life experiences with racism, sexism and stereotyping. The art of Verdadism confronts the societal issues that continue to disenfranchise women, Latinos, African-Americans and the individuals alienated by mainstream American society. According to Soraida, “the goal of Verdadism is to foster self-empowerment, hope, justice and social change. Xenophobia is learned so it can be unlearned.”

An important contemporary award-winning artist, Soraida’s is recognized for her innovative artistic achievements. She has been chosen by the U.S. Department of State as one of the 15 most prominent Hispanic Americans in the arts shaping the U.S. cultural scene. She has also been selected by Huffington Post as among the 10 best Latino artists in the United States. Verdadism paintings have been featured in college and university textbooks on Latino studies. From 1996 to 1999, the artist served as a member of the New Jersey Council on the Arts. In 1999, the artist wrote a book on the art and philosophy of Verdadism entitled Soraida’s Verdadism: The Intellectual Voice of a Puerto Rican Woman on Canvas; Unique, Controversial Images and Style.

According to Soraida, “Verdadism means to empower your life with your own truth and go for it. I was labeled a feminist just because I promote women’s rights. I have always believed in social justice and equality. I just can’t believe that society has become more intolerant. We are living in the worst of times, but we have to be positive to one another and work together. We have to make sure we are helping each other out, not just marching. Women working together make us stronger and powerful.”

For information on Soraida and the art of Verdadism, see soraida.com.

Image Caption: Photo of Soraida Martinez, Creator of Verdadism Painting Caption: © 1995, Women Working Together, Acrylics on Canvas, 60”x36” “Women tend to be negative towards other women. Many women are very hard on other women, as if they themselves are misogynistic. I am appalled that a large number of women don’t want to help each other. We are not going to progress and gain power in this world unless we all start helping each other and become more positive towards our own gender.”