Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Office Space Now Available in Seneca One Tower

1 Comment

There are signs of life at Seneca One Tower. CBRE Buffalo has announced that it is listing 600,000 square feet of office space within Buffalo’s largest tower. The announcement comes shortly after Douglas Development Corporation stated that it would be entering into a City review process of the proposed plans to convert One Seneca Tower into a mixed-use facility. 

CBRE Buffalo is listing available square footage with the following breakdown os specs:

Up to 600,000 SF of available office space

22,000 SF floor plates with amazing views of the city and Lake Erie

Landlord-controlled parking ramp connected to the building

Easy access to I-190, NY 5, and Peace Bridge to Canada

Direct access to public transportation via NFTA Metro Rail and bus stops adjacent to the property

Walking distance to government offices and various amenities including Canalside, Coca-Cola Field, and KeyBank Center

Washington, DC-based Douglas Development added that it would be taking a phased approach to the development of the property. Obviously, the plans thus far look pretty exciting. Now, the search is on for companies that would want to claim space in a building that will ultimately be very desirable due to its prime location. Not to mention all of the mixed-use amenities being baked into the development project. 

It will be interesting to see if all of the hype surrounding development plans will be enough to start drawing companies back to the tower.

SHANA STEGNER

Managing Director

Licensed Real Estate Associate Broker

+1 716 362 8702

shana.stegner@cbre-buffalo.com

www.cbre.com/shana.stegner

SARAH CASHIMERE-WARREN

Director, Office Sales & Leasing

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

+1 716 362 8714

sarah.cashimere@cbre-buffalo.com

www.cbre.com/sarah.cashimere

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • No_Illusions

    Interesting how well they’ll do at filling that space. One Seneca didn’t even try it seems.