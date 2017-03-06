The West Side of Buffalo has certainly become a melting pot, populated with people from all over the world. To experience this fantastic shift in culture, all you have to do is take a walk down Grant Street. Or if you’d rather, think about attending the upcoming event, Night on the West Side: An Exploration of Culture.
Night on the West Side: An Exploration of Culture will be held at The Gypsy Parlor, this coming Saturday. The soirée will feature a wide array of ethnic delights, including West Side Bazaar-inspired food, Bollywood dancing, an African drum circle, Nepalese music and a Burmese belly dancer.
WEDI presents Night on the West Side: An Exploration of Culture
$15 gets you admission and a free appetizer. All proceeds go towards empowering students and entrepreneurs in your local community.
Saturday, March 11, 2017
7 PM – 9:30 PM
The Gypsy Parlor | 376 Grant Street | Buffalo, New York 14213