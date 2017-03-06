Night on the West Side: An Exploration of Culture

BELOVED BUFFALO INSTITUTION,

BACK TO BASICS OUTREACH MINISTRIES,

MAY HAVE TO CLOSE ITS DOORS ON MARCH 6, 2017

Since 1994, Back to Basics has been saving lives and creating peace in the City of Buffalo and surrounding communities by reducing gang violence, substance abuse, unemployment, prisoner re-entry, homelessness and youth development.

In 2016 alone, Back to Basics ended major conflicts between violent street gangs, achieved mediation with the help of Mayor Brown, helped the families of two young boys shot in the head, and ensured that innocent bystanders made recoveries from long-term injuries. It also conducted 39 mediations with gang members, provided safe passage every school day for thousands of children, and responded to 672 requests for help. Not least of all, in 2016, Back to Basics was able to help 138 ex-prisoners rehabilitate safely into the community.

In 2013, Back to Basics purchased Workers Compensation Insurance from the New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF), primarily to cover Buffalo Peacemakers and SNUG staff – two antiviolence programs that achieved the results noted above. Now, three years later, NYSIF is demanding an additional $45,000 — as “back fees” that it is arbitrarily imposing on these critical anti-violence community programs. No amount of reasoning with NYSIF has worked so far. Their decision remains unbelievably rigid:

Back to Basics exists on a meager budget of grants. It cannot afford to pay these fees. The result is that on March 3rd, 2017 NYSIF is set to terminate the workers compensation policy. And this vibrant light of an organization would be extinguished. Back to Basics will have CLOSE ITS DOORS, PUT PEOPLE OUT OF WORK, AND PUT OUR COMMUNITY AT HIGH RISK.

HERE’S HOW YOU CAN HELP:

*Come to our News Conference and Rally at 10 AM, March 6, 2017. Location: NYSIF Office 225 Oak St, Buffalo

*Contribute whatever you can at https://www.gofundme.com/BacktoBasicsoutreachministries

*Call Governor Cuomo at 518-474-8390. NYSIF is a state agency.

*Call NYS Attorney General Eric Schneiderman at 800-771-7755 to investigate NYSIF’s questionable business practices.