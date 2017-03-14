Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Niagara Falls USA

Niagara Falls (the US side) is looking to get some of its mojo back. Destination Niagara USA, formerly the Niagara Tourism & Convention Corporation has been working on an identity plan that would help to showcase Niagara Falls and Niagara County in a new brand awareness campaign. The identity launch includes a new logo, tagline, destination name, along with an advertising and marketing campaign, an updated Destination USA Travel Guide with a new augmented reality feature, and a new website featuring a digital trip-planner tool.

The plan behind this new marketing initiative is to evoke a sense of thrill and excitement that comes hand in hand with the Niagara Falls experience. Aside from The Falls there are also ways for travelers to “re-connect with nature through authentic experiences unique to the region.”

A tagline identifying Niagara County as a travel destination “where adventure comes naturally”.

“For those who would rather come and do rather than just see, Niagara Falls is the embodiment of America’s adventurous spirit,” says John Percy, president and CEO, Destination Niagara USA. “The new brand reflects everything that makes our region an iconic national and international destination – there’s something to do here for everyone.”

Visitors can now plan their more comprehensive travel experience by using:

  • Destination Niagara USA travel guide which includes a new augmented reality feature
  • The new trip planner tool located on NiagaraFallsUSA.com

There is a big push to highlight shopping and cultural destinations, including historical attractions, arts, dining, agriculture, and outdoor activities. 

After much research was conducted, interviewing countless travelers, it was found that people were coming to The Falls USA for myriad secondary reasons, including exploration, relationship enhancement and self-discovery. The majestic nature of The Falls and their surroundings were, of course, the main reason for people to pay a visit. 

Niagara County’s $608 million-a-year tourism industry supports nearly 20 percent of the total workforce, making it the area’s second largest employer.

Increased tourism means economic growth for our local business,Percy said. We believe we are going to achieve that growth by increasing awareness, being consistent in our messaging and developing a powerful, distinctive and authentic brand.

  • It’s just lipstick on a pig. It’s just polishing a turd. A rose by any other name… you get the drift.
    Call it what you want, it isn’t progress. Unless we get some private developers to start building, downtown Niagara Falls will forever be a dump because we can’t count on the indians and we can’t count on the local government to make miracles (except in the case of approvals from developers. See: Canadian side for the correct way to approve projects).