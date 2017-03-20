New Housing Proposed along Chalmers Avenue

Elim Christian Fellowship ChurchElim Christian Fellowship Church is proposing the first new housing in the Highland Park neighborhood. The 30-unit affordable housing project would be build along the south side of Chalmers Avenue between Holden Street and Fillmore Avenue. Elim is working with Belmont Housing and Silvestri Architects on the $9 million project that would be constructed by CSS Construction.
“My work with Elim Church goes back ten years when I worked on the Elim Sanctuary at Chalmers Avenue and Holden Street,” said David Pawlik, president of Creative Structures Services, Inc. “It is a great organization let by Pastor Anthony Bronner.”
The housing would be a mix of townhouses and one-story units. A community center would also be constructed. It is located west of the Highland Park project that LPCiminelli is working on at the former Central Park Plaza site.
LPCiminelli bought the 27-acre Central Park Plaza site for $800,000 in 2012 and has completed demolition, remedial work, and has installed infrastructure for the development’s first phase. Highland Park is expected containing up 663 new mixed-income rental units, new roads to tie the site into adjacent neighborhoods, and parks. New housing will consist of rental units in a mix of building types including four-story buildings, three-story walk-up units, senior housing, lofts, and townhouses. Eighty percent of the units will be market-rate and the balance will be income-restricted affordable. Housing construction has not started.
LPCiminelli has been coordinating its plans for the Central Park Plaza site with the City to develop City-owned parcels on the south side of Chalmers. The Highland Park environmental review recognized that new housing on the site would be built and LPCiminelli had been given option rights to the property. Elim is negotiating with LPCiminelli for those development rights. There are early plans for a grocery store on Chalmers as well.
Elim is applying for tax credits in December. If approved construction would start in 2018.
“”This will link to what is happening at Highland Park,” says Pawlik. “It complements what is happening there.”