Music is Art heading to RiverWorks in 2017

It was only a matter of time before the Music is Art (MiA) festival organizers opted to pinpoint a new location. For years, the festival has been mired by rain. Undeterred, the event continued to endure, though there were times when it was apparent to everyone that another venue option might be in order.

Now that time has come. Festival organizers have announced that they will be relocating the annual event to RiverWorks at Buffalo’s Middle Harbor.

With roots in Allentown, and a healthy stint at the Albright-Knox and Delaware Park, MiA has certainly made the rounds, always in search of a permanent home. It would be safe to assume that RiverWorks will be that permanent home. The site offers protection against the elements along with plenty of outdoor space. By hosting MiA at RiverWorks, the venue will assuredly have another significant notch on its belt.

Best of all, the festival will be able to work with the venue in ways that some other festival and concert promoters have never dreamed. The ingenuity and fortitude of MiA is the perfect mix and match for the waterfront site, which is still in its growing stages (no pun intended). Essentially, it took fifteen years to land a venue that will offer all of the amenities that MiA needs to operate in the fashion that it desires, and requires.

Truth be told, I toured Robby Takac around the RiverWorks site before it even opened, showing the bass playing Goo the future of waterfront events. Even back then, before RiverWorks had hosted its first event, Robby’s eyes lit up at the opportunities that abounded. Not to say that he was thinking about MiA at the time, but I could certainly see it, even back then. I’ve been a devote MiA trekker for years, despite the abysmal weather conditions. RiverWorks offers everything that the art and music movement needs to hit it out of the park, year after year.

Music is Art founder and president, Robby Takac said, “This year’s announcement of a change of venue gave our festival planners an opportunity to rethink and reimagine the festival’s existing concepts and come up with an amazing rebirth of the MiA Festival along the newly reenergized Buffalo River.”

This STILL absolutely FREE to attend event will feature over 100 bands, 70 displaying artists and photographers, dozens of dance troupes, a plethora of DJs, and live art displays, and surprises around every corner. The Festival will also feature the popular Kids Village which recreates the festival for younger friends.

“We will still be bringing our chaos and mayhem to over 15 stages, but this year the majority of them will be covered from the elements. This move has sparked an enormous outpouring of creative ideas, new partnerships and includes plenty of parking.” said MiA executive director, Tracy Shattuck.

15th Annual Music is Art Festival

Saturday, September 9th, 2017 from 11am-2am

On the Buffalo River at the RiverWorks Entertainment Complex

The Music is Art Festival continues to be 100% free to attend thanks to the generous support of Erie County, the City of Buffalo, our sponsors, and our incredible Festival committee that works hard to make it all happen on a shoestring budget. For the most up-to-date information and to get involved please visit our website at www.musicisart.org/festival.