Move Over SUPs | It’s the Mirage Eclipse by Hobie

2 Comments

Here’s hoping that at least one of our waterfront’s small craft rental enterprises has the wherewithal to purchase a few of these new Mirage Eclipse pedal boards by Hobie.

It was five ago that BRO first discussed the advent of stand up paddleboards (SUPs) on the Buffalo River. At that point in time, there were only a couple of free spirited waterfront adventure seekers paddling about. Today it’s a completely different story – the Buffalo River is loaded with all sorts of personal watercraft devices, many of which are perfect for the rental market.

The reason that personal aquatic transports are perfect for rentals is that they are cheap to rent, and expensive to buy (around $2500). Then, there’s the transportation and storage issues. The ability to rent a personal watercraft for a couple of hours is ingenious. It levels the playing field so that everyone has access to activities on the water.

The next wave of stand up aquatic transports is much more advanced than the original SUPs that first hit the waterfront. The Mirage Eclipses by Hobie are super stable and maneuver quite nicely. They also add a different exercise element to the propelling routine – pedaling. 

Here’s hoping that a few of these hi-tech crafts make their way to the Canalside and the Buffalo River sooner rather than later.

  • Ero Rom

    I’ll stick to SUP…

  • OldFirstWard

    It would be interesting to see one navigate the Niagara River current by the Peace Bridge. Somehow, I cannot envision anyone wanting the Buffalo River water splashing on their body. Especially the gorgeous babe on the yellow board in the top pic.