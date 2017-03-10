Mixed-Use Project at 474 Seneca is Alive

A new mixed-use building at 474 Street is seeking variances in order to proceed. Derek and Laura Sullivan are proposing a three-story building with ground floor retail and one residential unit on both the second and third floors. The design of the project is a nod to a building that stood on the site until it was demolished in 2012. Derek and Laura Sullivan own Buffalo Bungalow, a home building and contracting company.
From the variance application to the City:
The proposed building will be a three-story mixed-use building. On the first floor front [approx. 1,000 sq.ft.] will be a boutique/retail space. To the rear of the retail will be Buffalo Bungalow’s new home office [approx. 300 sq.ft.]. Floors 2 and 3 will both be identical layouts. Offered at 1,400 sq.ft. each, our apartments will have two bedrooms, two full baths, open concept kitchen/great room, and 10′ ceilings with exposed HVAC. Complete with a fireplace and an outdoor balcony. Each apartment will have two designated parking spaces just a few feet away.
The exterior: We will re-create the building that once stood, only better! The exterior will have the look of 100 year old brick. Our goal is for the building to look turn of the century, but with appearing to have been loved and cared for and updated throughout its entire life. Complete with keystones over the front elevation windows and a mix of black steel and canvas awnings over the first floor windows. As shown, the front of the building and along the entire right side will be cobblestone pavers with landscaping. Black gooseneck lighting will add that old Seneca Street charm. A modern steel bike rack will be a focal point front and center.
474 Seneca Street is just west of the recently-opened 500 Seneca Street commercial and residential project, Seneca Street Lofts at 550 Seneca, and the upcoming conversion of the A&P Warehouse at 545 Swan Street. The Seneca Street/Myrtle block has seen 25 subsidized single-family homes constructed in recent years.
The project requires a variance to parking and setback requirements.