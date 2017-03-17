If you live in Western New York, then you’re probably in tune with the incredible maple products that are produced in the region. In the city, we are well aware of Black Squirrel distillery, which makes its rum using maple syrup (instead of sugarcane). Stop into any WNY boutique market, and you’ve got a good chance of running across a bottle of locally produced maple syrup (the best in the land).
If you’ve ever wondered where these various producers source the maple sap used to make their products, each year the New York State Maple Producers Association hosts Welcome to Maple Weekend. In 2017, there are a couple of weekends dedicated to the sourcing of maple sap and the production of a maple goods.
Maple farmers call March snowfall “Sugar Snow.” They welcome it as Mother Nature’s way of slowing down spring and stretching the sap season to be just a bit longer! A slower spring means a longer sugar season – which is good for all maple-lovers! Come see what we are talking about – visit your local farm this Saturday/Sunday for Maple Weekend!
Over the course of two weekends (March 18 to 19 & March 25 to 26), curiosity and adventure seekers are welcome to explore 160 farms and museums across New York State, many of which are located right here in Greater Buffalo. During those two weekends, visitors are invited to take sugar house tours, participate in makers’ activities, and sample the freshest and purest maple products available anywhere.
If you can’t find the time to find to make the trek to see the makers yourself, then be sure to stop by your nearest farmers market for a bottle of the fresh stuff. By purchasing locally made maple syrup and other regional maple products, you’re supporting a wide range of people who depend on this robust industry to make a living, each and every year. Plus, you’re taste buds and your tummy will be truly happy to experience the best that Mother Nature has to offer.
Maple Weekend 2017
March 18-19 | March 25-26
10am to 4pm each day
Visit www.nysmaple.com to plan your trip, or follow the events and activities on Facebook
Photos: New York State Maple Producers Association