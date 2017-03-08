Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Make Your Voice Heard: Complete the Elmwood Village Development Survey

4 Comments

Council Member Joel Feroleto’s office has recently compiled a survey for residents and other interested parties related to development in the Elmwood District, which was first shared at last week’s neighborhood meeting on the Reverie project. Folks can also now participate in the survey online via this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ElmwoodVillage.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s proposed Reverie project.  Five-story original design (L) and scaled-down version (R)

 

 

  • eagercolin

    It’s very important that we all take this survey to protect the EV (which is a village, and totally not part of a city) and it’s residents (who are artsy and somehow inherently diverse, and totally not a bunch of affluent professionals living in huge and expensive houses) from the scourge of four story buildings!

    • Tim H

      It’s very important that we all take this survey….to show that there is indeed wide spread support for the Ciminelli project, and other like it.

      For me, I generally support the Ciminelli project, although I don’t love the location. The current commercial buildings are in good condition, and I would be sad to see them go.

      With that said, I do think that the new buildings, at least for Reverie, would be an improvement. And…..with that said, I realize that the Ciminelli plan was designed to preliminary Green Code specs that allowed for 5 stories, and that they own the current property, and will be using their own money to develop the property…no requested subsidies. The Green Code allowed height reduction from 5 stories to 3 was done as a last minute change, while no one was looking. Not cool.

      For 100% support, I’d rather they demo the doubles that are clustered on Elmwood from block to block. Many of these houses are dilapidated, and new construction would be a huge win. I see this as the case for the proposed Chason Affinity project. Now that would be a slam dunk, 5 stories and all….

      So, whether you support the Ciminelli project, general new construction, or no new construction at all on Elmwood, take the survey. As a community, it’s important to let our elected officials know where we collectively stand….not just a vocal minority who has the time to show up for all of these meetings….

  • mightyNiagara

    funny, do see any people up in arms about the development at grant and potomac….what gives? it’s pretty much the same building as any other new building on elmwood. what? is elmwood a special little snowflake?

    build more four story buildings. elmwood could use a fresh look.

  • Bludog

    Progress please….