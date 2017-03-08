Make Your Voice Heard: Complete the Elmwood Village Development Survey

Council Member Joel Feroleto’s office has recently compiled a survey for residents and other interested parties related to development in the Elmwood District, which was first shared at last week’s neighborhood meeting on the Reverie project. Folks can also now participate in the survey online via this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ElmwoodVillage.
Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s proposed Reverie project. Five-story original design (L) and scaled-down version (R)
