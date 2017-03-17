Local Restaurant Week WNY | Featuring Viking Lobster Co.

Starting on March 20, and lasting for one week, WNYers will be able to attend myriad restaurants at discounted prices. Local Restaurant Week gives people the chance to explore the restaurant scene, eating at places that they might not be able to afford otherwise. Other people use Restaurant Week to visit unfamiliar restaurants that might not have been on their radar. Everyone has a list of their favorites that they go to time and time again. It’s time to explore, and save some money in the process. Check out all of the options here.
If you’ve been looking for a restaurant suggestion, we have one for you. The Viking Lobster Company has been one of our favorite go-tos for years. Tucked away at 366 Tonawanda Street, Viking is a real treat for dinner. From the creamy clam salad dressing (a must) to their stuffed banana peppers (the best around – some serious heat), you can’t go wrong at this place. Although this place has plenty of seafood offerings, they are also known for having one of the best NY Strip Steaks in the entire city (BRO approved). The owner of Viking also owns his own farmland where he sources all of the freshest veggies, whenever possible.
This is one of the greatest restaurants in all of Buffalo. If you have not been there yet, this is your chance!
There is no alcohol sold at the restaurant, so if you’re in the mood to imbibe, BYO.
Viking Lobster Co. | 366 Tonawanda Street | Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-873-1079 | Facebook | Patio