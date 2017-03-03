Larkin Links… RFP for new nano hole designs!

To me, Larkinville is a magical place. Every aspect of Larkinville is thought provoking, with an overlying message to have fun. These are thoughtful surroundings, where everything makes sense. The district has been put together to trigger the senses… food, music, drink, people, colors, objects… no matter where one looks, there is something that evokes a sense of place.

The interesting thing about Larkinville is that a lot of us can distinctly remember when it all came together. We remember the pergola being built, the gas station being retrofitted, the pickleball courts being installed. More recently, we saw the arrival of the Larkin Links Nano Golf course. Since its official opening, I have made it a point to stop by and play a number of FREE rounds of nano golf. Each of the eleven holes has been designed and built by Buffalo artists who have contributed to the beauty, complexity and fun of the course.

The course is free to play with an assortment of vintage putters, balls and score cards available on site for players to use.

Each year, come spring, Larkin Links retires some holes and installs a few new ones. This keep the course fresh and fun for the players. In order to get new course holes designed and built, Larkin Development Group issues a Request for Proposals (RFP) from artists, businesses, organizations, etc., that want to make their mark on the nano golf course. 2017 is no different.

This year Larkin Square is requesting small, but creative and challenging designs*, 36 sq. ft. maximum size!

“Larkin Links has been a big hit in the neighborhood,” said Larkin Square Director of Fun Leslie Zemsky. “This will be the third season for Buffalo’s most unique mini golf course, players have learned that “small” does not mean “easy when playing a round! We look forward to selecting some new designs for 2017.”

Come be a part of Larkinville history! Design and build a course hole on your own, or team up with some of your friends and have a blast creating a link. Come contribute to this awesome Larkinville project, which is part art initiative and part playful pastime.

Larkin Links Nano Golf

RFP for three new holes for the golf course

Proposals due back March 14, 2016

Larkin Links 763 Seneca Street – Larkinville, Buffalo NY (next door to Larkin Square)

*A stipend will be paid to the winning designers to fabricate and deliver their golf holes ready to play when the course re-opens this June 2017. The winning designs will be selected on the basis of creativity and challenge of play. Proposals are due back to Larkin Development Group by March 27, 2017. The Request for Proposal (RFP) may be found at LarkinSquare.com.