JazzBuffalo to Host Jazz Appreciation Month and International Jazz Day in April

April is Jazz Appreciation Month. Since 2002, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History has been promoting this month-long celebration devoted to the American art form.
JazzBuffalo will host 7 concerts in conjunction with Smithsonian National Museum of American History and UNESCO International Jazz Day. Each year, one iconic jazz legend is selected to be the figure of a monthlong celebration. This year’s choice iconic performer is Ella Fitzgerald.
Buffalo evolving jazz scene participates in the annual Smithsonian National Museum of American History Jazz Appreciation Month and the UNESCO International Jazz Day
In WNY, Jazz Buffalo will be picking up the reigns and running with the spirit of the occasion. In conjunction with Pausa Art House, seven concerts will be held throughout the month, featuring this region’s own jazz greats.
The concert line-up:
- A concert by The Blue Note 8 celebrating the music of Blue Note Records on Saturday, April 1st.
- On Saturday, April 8, the Dave Schiavone/Joe Brancato Quartet will present original music from their highly-acclaimed CD, Hidden Treasures.
- On Saturday, April 15, the Ladies First Jazz Combo will celebrate Women in Jazz.
- Saturday, April 22 is the birthday of the legendary bassist Charles Mingus and the band, What Would Mingus Do?, will celebrate his birthday music from Mingus and original compositions.
- On Saturday, April 29 jazz pianist Doug “Trigger” Gaston with a quartet will perform a retrospective on the jazz piano great Erroll Garner.
- On Thursday, April 27th, in a special concert, the Katy Miner Quintet will hold a 100th Birthday Celebration that pays homage to the featured JAM artist of this year, Ella Fitzgerald.
- The month, commonly referred to as JAM, culminates with a special event honoring International Jazz Day on Sunday, April 30th to be held at Pausa Art House from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Scheduled to perform are The Hot Club of Buffalo, My Cousin Tone’, the Buffalo Brass Machine, and international model and singer Carmina Suzanne will perform two songs in French and Italian to honor the day. The concert is free to attend, as part of Jazz Appreciation in America, which was created by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Donations will be accepted that will be earmarked for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the MS Walk scheduled for May 6 at Canalside.
“The month of April represents an opportunity for the Buffalo jazz community to fully participate in these national and international jazz events. Our jazz community is uniquely positioned to participate due to our evolving and thriving jazz scene,” says Executive Director of JazzBuffalo, Tony Zambito.
Jazz Appreciation Month and International Jazz Day in April
Pausa Art House | 19 Wadsworth Street | Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075
JazzBuffalo in association with Pausa Art House
7 concert dates in April