International Joint Commission’s Buffalo Public Meeting on the Great Lakes

At this point, we are all aware of the importance of the Great Lakes. In the past, we did take them for granted, dumping in anything that we wanted. Today, thankfully, it’s a different story. These fresh water lakes are the key to the future, and must be protected by all means.

On Tuesday March 28 WNED | WBFO will host the International Joint Commission’s Buffalo Public Meeting on the Great Lakes (part of a series of IJC public meetings). The binational treaty organization is looking to collect and record public comments that will help to show the community’s support to protect and restore the the Great Lakes, by Canada and the United States.  

Before the public meeting, there will be a roundtable discussion (1:30 pm – 4:30 pm), which will be moderated by Dave Rosenthal, managing editor of Great Lakes Today (based in Buffalo). It is mainly due to the efforts of Rosenthal and the regional journalism collaborative (funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting) that the upcoming public meeting and roundtable discussion is being held in Buffalo.

The event is open to the public, starting with a presentation by the IJC titled “You are the Voice of the Great Lakes.” That presentation will be followed by the viewpoints of the following environmental experts:

Community Collaboration for Restoration Action, Buffalo-Niagara Waterkeeper

Making the Great Lakes the Place to be for Outdoor Recreation, Krystyn Tully, Swim Drink Fish Canada

Emerging Contaminants and Impacts on Fish and Wildlife, Dr. Diana S. Aga, University at Buffalo

Wetland Habitat Restoration Needs for Larval Fish Nursery in the Niagara River, Dr. Alicia Pérez-Fuentetaja, SUNY at Buffalo State

Niagara River Corridor Ramsar Site, a Wetland of International Significance, Jajean Rose-Burney, Western New York Land Conservancy

Alternative Futures for Restored Waterfronts, Sean Burkholder, University at Buffalo

Buffalo Blue, a Sustainable Business Perspective, Mark Shriver, Western New York Sustainable Business Roundtable

International Joint Commission’s Buffalo Public Meeting on the Great Lakes

Tuesday March 28, 2017

1:30 pm – 4:30 pm

WNED Studios | 140 Lower Terrace | Buffalo, NY

To register for the meeting and to read the governments’ and IJC’s progress reports visit participateIJC.org.

Note:  Both meetings will be streamed live on the WBFO and Great Lakes Today Facebook pages.

  • Dave

    I haven’t lived in the area since the late 80s, but we visit once a year. Last summer we rented a house at Olcott Beach with friends and 4 kids. The “Beach” was a joke. Full of floating crud. We drove on the Robert Moses Parkway (Abandoned – by the way – NOBODY on the road in the middle of August; like a post zombie attack movie) to some other state Park beach that also had floating crud that the lifeguard warned us about. We tried it. We were THE ONLY people there; the only car in the parking lot. After 10 minutes we left because we didn’t want the kids exposed to whatever that stuff was – you could see it floating and bubbling all over. This was Lake Ontario, which is supposed to be the cleaner of the two lakes. I can’t imagine what Lake Erie is like. Despite all the clean up efforts it seems like there are still decades left to go in my opinion. It’s a real shame. Buffalo is nestled between two of the great lakes. They’re so big they look like oceans. And not a beach to swim in with water that isn’t worrisome to look at. All my kids kept saying was “eww what is that stuff!?”. We ended up going to a pool.