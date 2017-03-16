Interested in herps?

Can’t get enough of reptiles and amphibians? Then you will want to attend the upcoming WNYHS Reptile Show. The event is being put on by The Western New York Herpetological Society (bet you didn’t know we had one). Part of the show is being held indoors, while there is also an outdoor element called “WNY Wild Expo”. The expo is essentially a festival for nature lovers – especially those who go crazy for reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, insects, etc.

The fundraising event features non profit organizations, educational, and wildlife components.

The funds raised from the Reptile Show will benefit:

Supporting the basic operating expenses of the club

Educating the community about reptiles and amphibians, raising awareness about

Herp-related conservation issues locally and around the globe

Research in reptile and amphibian studies

According to WNYUHS, attendees will find an array of “low maintenance, beginner pets such as corn snakes, ball pythons and crested geckos. Supplies such as terrariums, substrates, and heat and light sources are available from knowledgeable dealers who can explain how to properly house the new pet.”

The WNYHS provides free care guides and helpful information for many species of animals found at the Reptile Show.

If you’re going to have a snake as pet, you better know how to take care of it properly. People who unusual pets of this nature tend to care about the critters in captivity and in the wild. By educating the populace on the importance of protecting the natural habitats of all animals, we can hopefully do more to preserve their sanctuaries in the future.

Meeting and talking with other dedicated reptile and amphibian keepers is often a highlight of the show for repeat visitors.

The show also features vendors for the seasoned hobbyists (selling morphs of leopard geckos, ball pythons and boa constrictors, and unusual species of tarantulas). These are the people that have learned to love and respect herps, and continue to educate others on the importance of preservation, care, awareness, education, etc.

Everyone is welcome to come learn about herps. You don’t need to be an expert, or even feign interest in owning a reptile, amphibian, or giant arachnid!

Some people love dogs and cats. Others love to take care of the odder types of pets. To each his or her own… as long as the creatures are well cared for by people who have the knowledge and knowhow to tend to their needs, then so be it.

The Western New York Herpetological Society – Annual show and fundraiser

Saturday June 3, 2017

1241 Strad Avenue | Tonawanda, NY

10:00am – 4:00pm.

Indoor admission is $4 for children ages 5-12 and $6 for adults.