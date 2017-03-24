Infill Done Right: 363 Grant Street

If you have not driven down Grant Street recently, put a visit to the corner of Grant and Potomac Avenue on your to-do list. There you will see one of the better infill projects to be built in the city in recent years. The three-story, mixed use building at 363 Grant wasn’t built by one of Buffalo biggest developers, but a community-minded development team made up of two brothers, Chris and Matthew Siano.

The exterior design incorporates high-quality exterior finishes such as brick and architectural precast concrete; projecting architectural elements like fixed storefront canopies, bay windows and building cornice. Carefully designed landscape/streetscape plantings will create a significant addition to Grant Street. The building was designed by architect John Wingfelder and BRD Inc. is general contractor.

The 12,600 sq.ft. building, to be called the Siano Building, is being partially funded with help from the Better Buffalo Fund. It includes 2,600 sq.ft. of retail space and eleven apartments ranging from 625 to 1,071 square feet. Rents for the one bedroom units range from $925 to $1,100 and the two bedroom units are $1,500. Tenants can move in May 1st.

“The retail space is still available and can be split into two spaces if need be,” says Chris.

The Siano brothers, operating under the HES Properties banner, have taken a liking to Grant Street. Across the street, they renovated the three-story former Phil Martino’s West Side Appliance and Furniture building at 368 Grant Street. The building has 2,000 sq.ft. of commercial space on the first floor and four apartments, each approximately 750 sq.ft., on the upper levels.

The Martino building was in deplorable shape and received a top-to-bottom makeover.

“The roof was leaking, the parapet was damaged, the plaster was soaked, the second and third floors were dropping, and portions of the first floor were collapsed into the basement,” says Chris. “There was no water or functioning mechanical systems. To be honest, it was exactly the type of building we were looking for.”

And while they wrap up work at 363 Grant, they are already looking forward to their next project nearby.

The Sianos are working with the City to purchase two vacant City-owned parcels at 382 and 386 Grant Street. They are planning a two-story, 6,000 sq.ft. building with two commercial spaces and four apartments on the second level. John Wingfelder will be designing that project as well.

Chris says it took longer than expected to get 363 Grant designed, approved, and constructed but believes it was worth the time and effort. “I want the next one to be just as good.”

As do we.

Get Connected: HES Properties: info@hesproperties.com