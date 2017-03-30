Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Inaugural Totally Buffalo Festival!

3 Comments

There are a lot of people who are digging Buffalo these days. Just take a look around and you will see folks wearing Buffalo hats and shirts, and flying the city flag proudly. Just about every retail shop in Buffalo has some items that pay tribute to the city, from pillows to socks to puzzles. With Buffalo fever in the air, it’s no wonder that there are more and more parties, festivals and celebrations dedicated to the ways of life for Buffalonians.

Another pro-Buffalo festival recently popped up on our radar. This one is unmistakable in its desire to showcase all of the great things that this city has to offer – food, beer, wine, crafts, jewelry, apparel, shirts, live music… pop! The Totally Buffalo Festival! aims to bring it all together, under one roof, to showcase the best that Buffalo has to offer.

There will even be a kid zone, which means that families are welcome to attend.

$5 admission, 5 & under free.

Saturday, May 27, 2017

12 PM9 PM

Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

See Facebook event

  • UrbanLove

    When does “pro Buffalo” cross over into just a money-making scheme?

    • Wally Balls

      Saturday, May 27th

  • eagercolin

    I’m waiting for the That’s So Raven festival.